Stassi Schroeder: PREGNANT With Second Child!

Well, they may not be starring on Vanderpump Rules anymore, but it seems that Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark have had no trouble keeping busy!

Stassi announced today that she’s pregnant with her second child!

The author and former reality star revealed that fans who accused her of hiding a baby bump in recent weeks were absolutely onto something!

“Secrets stress me out,” Stassi captioned the photo below.

Big news for Stassi, Beau, and Hartford! (Photo via Instagram)

“Baby #2, I love you so much already.”

“Yeahhhhhh, we were totally hiding the bump,” Beau confirmed in the comments.

The remark refers to the comments on Stassi’s recent pics (such as the one below) in which the 34-year-old seemed to have something to hide.

Here’s Stassi hiding her bump on Instagram.

“Definitely think they are strategically hiding a baby bump,” one fan commented.

“OK, can you please tell us you are predo with #2 now,” another added.

“Interesting poses and positions of the jacket and arms etc!” a third chimed in.

Stassi is a mother! She welcomed her very first child in January of 2021. Yay!

Stassi and Beau have enjoyed updating fans throughout their parenting journey.

“We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment,” the pair said in a statement announcing daughter Hartford’s birth to People in January of 2021.

“It’s something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens,” they continued.

“We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and most importantly, healthy baby girl.”

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark will soon be parents of two! (Photo via Instagram)

The birth came at a difficult time for the couple.

In 2020, Stassi and Beau got fired by Bravo amid allegations that Schroeder had demonstrated racial prejudice in her interactions with Black co-star Faith Stowers.

“I’m pregnant, and I want my daughter to be proud of me,” Schroeder told Tamron Hall during an interview in September of that year.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark seem to have a mostly healthy relationship. But will Stassi’s old insecurities threaten their happiness? (Photo via Instagram)

“I want to be part of the solution. I’ve been a part of the problem for years now. I recognize that — and that’s why I say, I don’t feel like I’m a victim of cancel culture,” she continued.

“People want me to be mad at it and I’m not. I needed it. I needed that.”

In January, Stassi and Beau celebrated daughter Hartford’s second birthday.

It’s selfie time here for Stassi Schroeder, as fiance Beau photobombs her in the background.

“Happy 2nd birthday my little Beaut Beaut,” Stassi captioned an Instagram carousel, apparently marking the occasion debuting her favorite nickname for her daughter.

“The funniest, brightest, spunkiest, friendliest, sassiest, most confident, ketchup-loving girl out there,” she continued.

“About 100 times a day, I just stare at you and think to myself, ‘I can’t believe you’re ours.’ May this year be filled with Elsa, Lizzo and fries. I love you, Hartford.”

We’d like to join Stassi’s millions of followers in offering her our sincere congratulations!

We’re sure she’ll have plenty of adorable baby pics when the time comes!