Courtney Love Reveals ‘Body Exploded’ in Near-Death Health Crisis

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Until now, the world did not know how close Courtney Love recently came to death.

A recent health scare led to multiple hospitalizations. She lost her hair. She was dangerously underweight.

“My body just exploded,” she characterized.

Courtney survived. She is also channeling the pain from that time into her new album.

Courtney Love attends the “Moonage Daydream” London Premiere on September 05, 2022. (Photo Credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

‘I almost died’

Over the weekend, the 62-year-old Hole singer shared an Instagram video to update fans on several years of news.

Ostensibly about her upcoming music, Courtney ended up sharing a lot about a health battle that led to multiple hospitalizations — and had doctors warning her that she was going to die.

“I went to England in 2019, and when I went there, you know, my body just exploded,” she characterized.

“It just exploded,” she continued, soon abandoning hyperbole. “And I was in hospitals a lot. I almost died.”

Courtney detailed: “I lost all my hair. I was about 100 pounds.”

“And they told me I was going to die, and I didn’t believe them,” Courtney informed her fans and followers.

She elaborated on how she refused to accept that death was coming, likening it to having challenged authority even as a child.

“I never really lost my ability to see that … red was red. Despite them telling me that red was blue,” Courtney recalled of her childhood.

“And, so, when they said, ‘You’re going to die,’ I just didn’t believe them,” she explained. “And, somehow, I got better.”

Courtney announced: “I’m healthy, which is amazing.”

‘I’m fine now’

“I just wasn’t public about being sick,” Courtney acknowledged. “I don’t want to be public.”

She emphasized: “I’m fine now.”

One of the things that Courtney said is essential to her overall wellness is music. Her music, specifically.

Her long-anticipated upcoming album began to form during this dark time in her life.

Now, she is looking forward to performing again and traveling — things that doctors had told her that she would never get to do again.

In her August 2026 Instagram caption, Courtney Love explains the dire circumstances in which she composed her latest album. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“When I made it,” Courtney said of her record in her Instagram caption, “I believed this was my last record so I made the record I always wanted to make.”

She recalled: “I was in the hospital mostly but when I wasn’t all I did was write & record it.”

Courtney affirmed: “I want to tour more than anything. & I want to sing.”

She added: “That’s what keeps my soul & body happy.”

We hope that she is able to keep both her soul and body happy (and healthy) as she treats the world to new music.