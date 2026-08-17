Narcan Found at Scene of Hayden Panettiere's Death, Possibly Confirming Overdose Reports

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More troubling details are emerging following the sudden death of Hayden Panettiere.

The Heroes and Nashville star was found unresponsive at a South Carolina apartment on Sunday, August 16. She was just 36 years old.

Now, TMZ is reporting that Narcan was found at the scene.

Actress Hayden Panettiere attends the Variety Emmy Studio at Palihouse on May 30, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/WireImage)

Narcan, also known as naloxone, is a medication commonly used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. However, the discovery does not establish that Panettiere suffered an overdose.

In fact, there is still considerable uncertainty surrounding what happened inside the apartment. Anyone can purchase Narcan over the counter, so it’s entirely possible that someone thought Hayden overdosed and used the product incorrectly.

According to TMZ, two ambulances responded to the residence, which was reportedly the property of Hayden’s boyfriend, Brian Hickerson.

That fact has raised questions about whether someone other than Panettiere also required medical attention — and, consequently, who may have received the Narcan.

Emergency responders were initially dispatched following a report of a woman in cardiac arrest. Paramedics attempted to revive Panettiere using advanced cardiac life support, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances have understandably prompted renewed questions about the actress’s cause of death.

Panettiere had been remarkably open about her previous struggles with alcohol and opioid addiction. She discussed those battles at length in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, and in interviews about her recovery.

But authorities have not officially determined that substance use caused her death.

An autopsy has been completed, and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office reportedly found no signs of trauma. Additional testing will be necessary before an official cause of death can be established.

Police have also indicated that there were no apparent signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances surrounding Panettiere’s death.

That doesn’t make this tragedy any easier to understand.

Panettiere became a household name after starring as Claire Bennet on Heroes before taking on the role of Juliette Barnes on Nashville. She also appeared in the Scream franchise and spent much of her life in the public eye.

Earlier this year, she spoke about rebuilding her life and looking toward the future.

“I have a lot more life to live,” Panettiere said in an interview with Jay Shetty in May.

Those words now feel especially heartbreaking.

The actress is survived by her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, as well as her parents. Her younger brother, Jansen Panettiere, died in 2023 at the age of 28.

For now, Hayden’s loved ones and fans are left waiting for answers about how a woman who believed she had so much more life ahead of her died so suddenly.