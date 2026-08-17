Hayden Panettiere Suffered Cardiac Arrest, Complained of Back Pain Ahead of Death: Report

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As we previously reported, Hayden Panettiere passed away at her home in South Carolina on Sunday.

The beloved star of Heroes, Nashville, and the Scream franchise was just 36 years old.

Speculation regarding the cause of Panettiere’s death has run rampant in the hours since news of her passing was made public.

Hayden Panettiere attends the world premiere of Paramount’s “Scream VI” at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 06, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

And much of it has centered around Panettiere’s battles with substance abuse and mental illness.

There’s still no official conclusion about Hayden’s cause of death, but according to a new report from TMZ, officials say there was no sign of foul play.

Panettiere appears to have gone into cardiac arrest on Sunday afternoon.

A friend reportedly called 911, and EMTs performed “advanced cardiac life support” and chest compressions, but the actress was pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m.

The identity of the person who placed the call, and insiders have indicated that Hayden may have been living with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, before her death.

One insider revealed that Hayden had been complaining about chronic back pain in the months leading up to her death.

It is not clear, however, if either that ailment or any course of treatment for it factored into her death.

Sadly, Hayden’s short life was a rather tumultuous one, as evidenced by revelations in her recent memoir.

In addition to her battles with substance abuse and mental illness, Panettiere revealed she was coerced into sexual activity with an older male celebrity when she was just 18 years old.

Following the birth of her daughter, Hayden suffered severe postpartum depression and eventually surrendered custody to her ex, Wladimir Klitschko, who lives in Ukraine.

Her relationship with Hickerson was notoriously toxic, and he admitted to “abusing her” in a statement issued in May, per Page Six.

The outlet also reports that Hickerson flew from Los Angeles to South Carolina with Panettiere on Saturday.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.