Hayden Panettiere's Heartbreaking Final Interview Revealed: 'I Have a Lot More Life Left to Live'

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As you’ve likely heard by now, Hayden Panettiere passed away at her home in South Carolina on Sunday.

The beloved actress was just 36 years old.

Speculation about the cause of Panettiere’s death has been running wild on social media, and there’s now reason to believe she may have suffered an overdose.

Hayden Panettiere attends Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s New Film “Blonde” at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 13, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

That news remains unconfirmed, but Hayden’s struggles with substance abuse were well-documented.

However, she appeared to have turned a corner in recent years.

Just months before her sudden death, Hayden spoke openly about leaving behind the darkest chapters of her life and embracing what she believed would be a brighter future.

In a May appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast, Panettiere discussed her deeply personal memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, which chronicled her struggles with addiction, mental health issues, and abuse.

But despite everything she had endured, Panettiere said she finally felt ready to move forward.

“I finally feel like I have shaken off all of this darkness and this negativity,” she said (via Page Six).

“I’ve closed one door and another door is opened … I can feel all the exciting possibilities. I feel like I have a lot more life to live.”

Those words are now especially heartbreaking.

Panettiere died on Sunday, just five days before her 37th birthday. Her father, Skip Panettiere, confirmed the devastating news in a statement describing his daughter as “an incredible light and a force of nature.”

Hayden had spent years publicly confronting personal struggles, including addiction and postpartum depression following the 2014 birth of her daughter, Kaya, whom she shares with former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko.

In her final months, however, the actress appeared determined to focus on what came next.

During another interview promoting her memoir, Panettiere described herself as “a work in progress” and said she was taking life one day at a time.

“I’m doing the work, and I’m doing my best,” she said.

She also spoke about her relationship with Kaya and the difficult decision that ultimately led to her daughter primarily living with Klitschko.

“I’ve been able to put her first, no matter how I’ve felt or what I’ve experienced,” Panettiere said.

The actress hoped that, someday, her daughter would understand her struggles and why she “wasn’t able to be with her all the time.”

Panettiere also reflected on the impact of sharing her story.

She said fans and others in the entertainment industry had approached her to explain that her honesty about mental health had inspired them to seek help.

“I was like, This is worth it,” she recalled. “I can hopefully leave the world a better place than I found it.”

Now, those hopeful words have taken on an entirely different meaning.

Hayden Panettiere believed she had more life ahead of her.

Tragically, she was right — just not nearly as much as she deserved.