Angelina Jolie ‘Not Surprised’ That Brad Pitt Is Drinking Again

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As we reported last week, Brad Pitt is drinking again after seven years of sobriety.

The Oscar winner shared the news during an interview with Esquire, and while many observers were shocked, it seems that the mother of Brad’s children wasn’t surprised in the slightest.

According to a new report from the Daily Mail, Angelina is not the least bit surprised that Brad has gone back to the bottle.

Angelina Jolie (R) and Brad Pitt attend “The Tree Of Life” premiere during the 64th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2011 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

“Angelina is not surprised. She tried to warn people. She knew this was always a possibility,” says a source close to the situation.

The insider went on to claim that Jolie had “long believed that sobriety did not necessarily mean the underlying problems [Brad had] had disappeared.”

“She doesn’t believe Brad has fundamentally changed. She believes Brad is who Brad is, and no amount of sobriety or reinvention changes that,” says the source.

Brad’s sobriety revelation comes about ten years after he was accused of behaving abusively toward Jolie and the couple’s kids while drunk aboard a private jet.

Angelina filed for divorce shortly thereafter, and all of the kids proceeded to drop Brad’s last name.

So Pitt’s casual revelation that he’s back to boozing caught quite a few fans by surprise.

“At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children,” Angelina alleged in a 2020 court filing, adding that he “choked” one of the children and “slapped another in the face.”

“No, I got — I was sober for seven years. And then I got back off the wagon,’ he said with “a little laugh” during the Esquire interview.

“In a more restrained manner. I got overconfident a couple times, went, ‘Yep, nope, not good for me.’ Not in big quantities,'” Pitt continued, adding:

“Yeah. Well, I can have a few. But I can’t have a lot. I have to be professional about it.”

Of course, Brad has a history of (allegedly) not being “professional about it,” which is why he had to quit in the first place.

And it’s also why folks who have been paying attention to this situation were surprised by Brad’s revelation. But apparently Angelina saw this one coming.