Jordyn Woods & Karl-Anthony Towns Are Married & Kylie Jenner Attended the Wedding!

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In December of 2025, Jordyn Woods became engaged to Karl-Anthony Towns.

Now, the two are married.

Over the weekend, they held a ceremony in Malibu with a star-studded guest list.

Kylie Jenner attended. Just a few years ago, that seemed impossible.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods attend the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on September 13, 2025. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance)

Congratulations!

First, the big news.

On Saturday, August 15, Jordyn married Karl-Anthony Towns in a beautiful outdoor ceremony.

The nuptials overlooked the ocean in Malibu.

Jordyn likely needs no introduction — even if some people might only know her from her internet-breaking lymphatic massage video a few years ago.

Karl-Anthony is actually famous in his own right as a member of a basketball team known as the Knicks. Even if you don’t follow sports, you may have heard of them recently due to the jubilation that many in New York felt as the team won a series of important games.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods are officially married! 💍 The Knicks star and model tied the knot during a stunning black-tie ceremony overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Malibu on Saturday. Woods wowed in a strapless white gown as the couple celebrated their big day surrounded… pic.twitter.com/Md6guwG0AX — Page Six (@PageSix) August 16, 2026

Jordyn and Karl-Anthony became engaged in December 2025.

According to People, the guest list included Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, Teyana Taylor, Michael B. Jordan, Jada Pinkett Smith, Ben Stiller, and Christine Taylor.

Karl-Anthony also had some teammates in attendance. If you can name even one of them without looking it up, congratulations for knowing sports lore.

Some expressed surprise over Kylie (and, by extension, Timmy’s) presence at the wedding.

For Kylie to attend — and for Jordyn to invite her — really highlights how much has changed.

Why is that a surprise?

Kylie and Jordyn were longtime besties. Practically joined at the hip. They were actually living together.

One does not have to think back too far to remember when Khloe Kardashian was still trying to make the whole Tristan Thompson thing work.

Right before she went into labor to deliver True, the entire world learned that Tristan had repeatedly been untrue.

It appears that he may have, at most, taken occasional breaks from cheating on Khloe in order to do things like play basketball games and also sleep.

In February 2019, Tristan allegedly kissed Jordyn at a party. When it got back to Khloe, she flipped out … but seemed to direct her public ire at the 20-year-old girl and not at the serial cheater who had once again done what he does best.

Married in 5! 🤍 Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns tied the knot in Malibu on Saturday in front of a group of star-studded attendees, including Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet and ‘Love Island’ stars Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe. pic.twitter.com/ujf67PiJ6L — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 16, 2026

Thinking back to early 2019, Khloe blamed Jordyn for being “the reason my family broke up.”

(We have spoken repeatedly about how Khloe was deeply affected by her parents’ divorce and clearly seemed to feel that it would be better for True if she and Tristan stayed together, even though just about any child of parents who stayed together for their kids can tell you that it’s a mistake.)

Amidst what must have been massive family pressure (the Kardashians tend to circle the wagons with a misguided loyalty whenever anything goes awry), Kylie cut off her friendship with Jordyn. Meaning that Jordyn getting kissed at a party led to her losing her home and best friend in one fell swoop.

(Jada Pinkett-Smith even publicly interceded to help Jordyn get out her side of the story, as Jordyn was being targeted at full blast by Khloe when she was truly in her villain era.)

Clearly, things are better now. Kylie and Jordyn reconciled back in 2023, even if things will never again be the way that they were. Also Khloe has since dumped Tristan for what everyone hopes will be the last time.