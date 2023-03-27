Prince Harry: SNUBBED By King Charles During Latest Trip to London?

These are very tense times within the royal family.

Granted, there’s pretty much always a lot of tension among the members of the dysfunctional Windsor clan, but the situation has been even more fraught than usual in 2023.

The year got off to a rocky start with the publication of Harry’s memoir, and things have only gone downhill from there.

These days, the Sussexes are trading shots with the rest of the royals, and each side’s goal seems to be nothing more mature than maximizing the other side’s humiliation while minimizing their own.

King Charles III at Prince Harry at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Emilio Morenatti – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles struck a major blow by evicting Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage earlier this month, a move that was widely regarded as an attempt to publicly embarrass the couple.

The Sussexes have responded to that pettiness by declining to comment on whether or not they plan to attend Charles’ coronation in May.

Harry and Meghan have been invited but they’ve held off on revealing whether or not they’ll accept the invitation.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

Now, it seems that Charles’ campaign to become the pettiest king in England’s history is continuing this week amid Harry’s surprise visit to London.

According to a new report from UK newspaper The Telegraph, Charles will not be spending any time with Harry during his son’s current trip to the UK.

Reps for Charles have reportedly informed Harry that the king is simply too “busy” for even a short visit.

King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Charles is not the only one who’s got a full week coming up, but while Harry was apparently willing to make time for some father-son tea, the king has offered no such flexibility.

The reason for Harry’s trip to London was unclear until this afternoon.

Earlier today, alongside Elton John, Harry made a surprise appearance at London’s High Court.

Prince Harry recently made some surprising comments to Anderson Cooper. (Photo via CBS)

Along with Elton and five others, the Duke of Sussex is suing the publisher of the Daily Mail, alleging that the tabloid is guilty of phone-tapping and other privacy breaches.

Of course, the court case is now steeped in irony, as the very tabloids that Harry is lashing out against are sure to have a field day over this latest display of hostility from his father.

In a January interview with Anderson Cooper, Harry confirmed reports that he is no longer on speaking terms with his father or brother.

Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, as it travels on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch September 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Ellis – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It seems the Duke of Sussex was hoping to bury the hatchet on this trip but was rather brutally rebuffed.

Will this latest blow affect Harry and Meghan’s decision to attend the coronation?

Or did they already privately reply in the negative, and this was Charles’ way of telling them how he feels?

Either way, it now seems extremely unlikely that the American royals will be on hand for the king’s big day.