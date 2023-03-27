Khloe Kardashian BEGGED by Fans to Show Real Face: We Love You Without Filters!!

Some fans love Khloe Kardashian’s new, ultra-thin body. Others fear that she’s shrinking.

At the end of the day, what matters is how Khloe feels about her appearance.

Unfortunately, many signs indicate that her feelings are less than positive.

Her newest set of pics has followers openly begging her to show them her “real” face … without all of the digital touch-ups.

“TGIF” is how Khloe Kardashian captioned this photo, one in which she is clearly feeling cute. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

While we’re unsure of what makes Fridays or weekends in general different for someone of Khloe Kardashian’s career and financial means, she was in a “TGIF” mood late last week.

She posted a series of photos, some of which included makeup artist Ash Holm and hairstylist Justine Marjan.

But Khloe herself was front and center. she was sporting shimmering straight hair and some very, very full lips. And, of course, a full face of makeup.

Khloe Kardashian rocked some straight hair and very full lips for this photo. But commenters asked how much of this was the result of after-the-fact editing. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Obviously, Khloe looks beautiful. She always does. Though, as many of her fans have pointed out, she often looks more beautiful on The Kardashians than she does in photos.

Why is that? Because producers film The Kardashians. The editing there involves cutting together footage and adding music and graphics … not altering how the titular Kardashians look, visually.

In contrast, Khloe’s photos on Instagram and other social media often look … different. Even the ones that lack obvious signs of editing still look pretty different from her on-screen appearance.

Khloe appears on her family’s reality show. (Photo via Hulu)

“On TV her face seems different,” one commenter observed, seemingly feeling puzzled by what they were seeing.

A commenter helpfully explained: “Because all these photos are edited and filtered to the extreme!!”

That has, many have pointed out, been the case for so many of Khloe’s posts. This has been happening for years and years.

The gulf between Khloe Kardashian’s actual face and the sorts of photos that she chooses to share on social media has not escaped fans or critics.

“She looks completely different,” noted another commenter. Yeah.

Meanwhile, a different follower accused Khloe of “starting to abuse with FaceApp.” As in, over-using it.

This is not the first time. It’s not just that fans prefer her real face — they worry about what this means about her state of mind.

Going full duck with this selfie, Khloe Kardashian reminder her followers of how dramatically her look has changed. She’s serving Pixar goldfish vibes. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

A fan wistfully expressed: “I would love to see just one picture unfiltered, just one.”

“And,” another chimed in, “without a full face of heavy makeup.”

Meanwhile, a different fan straight-up begged Khloe: “At least once, show the real you.”

In this glamorous photo, Khloe Kardashian is wearing dazzling ’80s magenta in a form-hugging tube dress with a matching jacket. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ultimately, only Khloe can decide when it’s time to stop going to extremes to alter her appearance in photos.

If she saw herself the way that fans see her, she might not feel the need to to digitally transmute her looks.

Honestly? Her latest pics aren’t even examples of radical altering. The biggest difference seems to be around her eyes.