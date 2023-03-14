Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Face Hostility During Coronation, Insiders Threaten

Early this month, after months of “hype,” King Charles formally invited Harry and Meghan to his coronation.
It’s no simple matter, and we’re not talking about run-of-the-mill social anxiety. There are a lot of family tensions at play.
Will Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan attend the garish display of royal wealth? The royal firm has thrown them under the bus at every opportunity.
And if they do decide to attend, the Sussex pair should not expect a warm welcome.
For years, royal insiders have used their connections to British tabloids to sow negativity about Meghan Markle — often for the perceived benefit of William and Kate.
This time is no different, as a royal insider made some nasty comments to The Daily Mail about Harry and Meghan.
Apparently, a number of royal toadies and acquaintances “do not want to socialize” with Harry and Meghan.
“They will be given the cold shoulder by very many relatives,” an insider reported.
The source then added that “One said to me, ‘I hope they’ll be seated in Iceland.’”
To hear this one very specific insider’s account of things, more or less everyone feels the same way.
“Much of the family just wants nothing more to do with them,” the source claimed.
“If they have to see them at the coronation then so be it,” the insider characterized the attitude.
“But,” the source then insisted, “they do not want to socialize with them.”
As we previously reported, Charles extended Meghan and Harry’s formal invitations to his coronation.
Notably, he has insisted upon a full coronation ceremony with pomp and circumstance and outrageous expense, even while Britain’s economy and people languish due to Brexit woes.
Many of the biggest names in British music have declined requests to perform at his coronation. That really says a lot, honestly.
Meanwhile, reps for Harry and Meghan have noted that they “will not” immediately disclose their decision on whether to attend the coronation.
Things are tense. This couple has experienced betrayal after betrayal from the royal firm.
Harry loves his father, and has previously indicated a desire to be there. But it may take more than an invite for the two to actually attend.