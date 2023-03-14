Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Face Hostility During Coronation, Insiders Threaten

Early this month, after months of “hype,” King Charles formally invited Harry and Meghan to his coronation.

It’s no simple matter, and we’re not talking about run-of-the-mill social anxiety. There are a lot of family tensions at play.

Will Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan attend the garish display of royal wealth? The royal firm has thrown them under the bus at every opportunity.

And if they do decide to attend, the Sussex pair should not expect a warm welcome.

King Charles III and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried into Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Hannah McKay- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

For years, royal insiders have used their connections to British tabloids to sow negativity about Meghan Markle — often for the perceived benefit of William and Kate.

This time is no different, as a royal insider made some nasty comments to The Daily Mail about Harry and Meghan.

Apparently, a number of royal toadies and acquaintances “do not want to socialize” with Harry and Meghan.

Prince Harry opened up about a dark chapter in his past on his new Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

“They will be given the cold shoulder by very many relatives,” an insider reported.

The source then added that “One said to me, ‘I hope they’ll be seated in Iceland.’”

To hear this one very specific insider’s account of things, more or less everyone feels the same way.

SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK – DECEMBER 25: King Charles III attends the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. King Charles III ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, with his coronation set for May 6, 2023. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

“Much of the family just wants nothing more to do with them,” the source claimed.

“If they have to see them at the coronation then so be it,” the insider characterized the attitude.

“But,” the source then insisted, “they do not want to socialize with them.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are having some issues with Netflix. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images for the Invictus Games The Hague 2020)

As we previously reported, Charles extended Meghan and Harry’s formal invitations to his coronation.

Notably, he has insisted upon a full coronation ceremony with pomp and circumstance and outrageous expense, even while Britain’s economy and people languish due to Brexit woes.

Many of the biggest names in British music have declined requests to perform at his coronation. That really says a lot, honestly.

King Charles is 73 years old, so his reign will likely be brief in comparison to the 70 years that his mother sat on the throne. (Photo via Getty)

Meanwhile, reps for Harry and Meghan have noted that they “will not” immediately disclose their decision on whether to attend the coronation.

Things are tense. This couple has experienced betrayal after betrayal from the royal firm.

Harry loves his father, and has previously indicated a desire to be there. But it may take more than an invite for the two to actually attend.