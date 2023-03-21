Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Leaked Coronation Plans Show That Couple Will Be EXCLUDED From Ceremony

The question of whether or not Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will attend King Charles’ coronation has been making headlines for weeks now.

And the situation seems to be coming to a head this week in ways that could exacerbate the already-profound hostilities among the members of the royal family.

Meghan and Harry have been invited to the ceremony, but it’s looking more and more like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be present for Charles’ big day.

In fact, at this point, it seems almost certain that if Harry attends, he’ll do so alone.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. (Photo by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

On Monday, we reported that Meghan and Harry would show up for the coronation — but only if the organizers of the event were able to meet certain reasonable requests.

Most of these requests involved Harry and Meghan actually being involved with the festivities, so that they wouldn’t have to fly half way across the world (on their son’s birthday, no less) just to be treated like spectators.

Sounds reasonable, right? Well, not to the royals …

Insiders say Harry and Meghan felt snubbed after seeing King Charles’ first official photo. So the couple released a portrait of their own. (Photo via Instagram)

“The palace is trying to wrap up negotiations as quickly as possible because they can’t go right up to the wire. It could lead to chaos,” an insider told OK! magazine.

“However, what the Sussexes are pushing for is for them to be included with the rest of the family at the Palace later that day,” the source continued.

Now, the Times of London has obtained a leaked schedule for the procession, and if Harry and Meghan were hoping to be included, the current agenda is sure to come as a disappointment.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK in her recent Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

According to the Times (via Yahoo! News) there is no place for the Sussexes in the coronation day procession.

And with the ceremony just six weeks away, it’s probably too late to make any amendments.

Insiders say Buckingham Palace officials (likely working under direct orders from Charles) are adamant that only “working” royals be involved in the procession and subsequent balcony photo-op.

Harry and Meghan participate in a memorial service for the Queen. (Photo via Getty Images)

Of course, Harry and Meghan famously stepped down from their roles as working royals in 2020.

At this point, it seems unlikely that the Sussexes will be able to reach a compromise with coronation organizers, as they were hoping for significantly more than just a place in the procession.

“It’s also Prince Archie’s birthday on Coronation day so they would like some kind of nod to that at a lunch or drinks reception,” one insider noted.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the Queen’s funeral on Monday. And many believe they were publicly disrespected by the royal family. (Photo via Getty Images)

“Even if it’s just a happy birthday mention.”

The good news is that Archie will likely have both parents at home to help celebrate his birthday.

The bad news is, it might be a while before the young prince sees the UK branch of his family again.