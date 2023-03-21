Wendy Williams: Pounding Cosmos, Desperate to Get "Drunk and F--k" After Rehab Stint?

We may need to get our prayers way up for Wendy Williams, you guys.

Back in September, the former talk show host entered a rehab program to focus on mental health and substance abuse issues.

“Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world,” publicist Shawn Zanotti said in this statement said at the time, emphasizing that a “major comeback” was on tap for his client, while adding:

“We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time.”

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 10: TV personality Wendy Williams attends the 2019 NYWIFT Muse Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on December 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for New York Women in Film & Television)

As a refresher:

The Wendy Williams Show came to an end in June, although the titular host herself never actually appeared on the final season.

The 58-year old tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19 in the fall of 2021 and reportedly suffered complications from Graves’ Disease and was never in any sort of shape to get back in front of the camera.

Fast forward to last October, however, and Williams left rehab.

Wendy Williams no longer hosts a talk show. She has far bigger issues to focus on these days.

Now, sadly, Page Six reports that the veteran TV personality may have fallen off the wagon last week — HARD.

Williams was spotted out in New York City on St. Patrick’s Day and, according to podcast host Rob Shuter, was essentially all alone (with the exception of a driver and a bodyguard).

This source claims that Williams was drinking Cosmopolitans and “was staring off into the distance until someone she knew happened to walk in.”

Later in the night, Williams headed to a gay bar called Townhouse.

“When the bartender asked her what she wanted to drink, she simply said, ‘Something to get me drunk,'” an onlooker told Page Six.

At another point, former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kim DePaola apparently approached Williams to say she was a fan … before Wendy went ahead and greeted other restaurant patrons.

“She told this table that she was looking for love — and like in Sex and the City, she’s willing to f-ck,” an insider told the aforementioned outlet.

Neither Williams nor anyone in her camp has commented on this report and/or these allegations.

Wendy Williams had a strong run as host of her own talk show. Alas, it came to an end in February 2022.

Last we heard, Williams was filming a reality show about her post-rehab life.

Sources previously The Sun that Williams has been struggling to stop drinking in recent months.

Someone close to the ex-television star said they believe her health is “failing” due to her continued drinking issues, and they’re worried.

“She can’t stop drinking and she needs to stop drinking. It’s just making her health problems worse,” this person has said.