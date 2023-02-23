Meghan Markle: Disinvited From Coronation Because of Samantha Markle’s Lawsuit?

The question of whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend King Charles’ coronation has been dominating British tabloid headlines for months now.

So it came as quite a surprise when the world learned that Meghan and Harry haven’t even been invited yet, and Buckingham Palace (reportedly) has yet to decide if an invitation will be extended at some point.

Here, we thought that either the invitation had been sent and the Sussexes were hemming and hawing, or that the royals had made up their minds to snub Harry and Meghan.

The reality of the situation is far less dramatic, but hey — at least we can take solace in the knowledge that even kings struggle with indecisiveness.

Sure, the coronation won’t take place until May, but this isn’t the sort of event where you toss out a hastily thrown-together Facebook invitation a few days before.

So why is Charles dragging his feet on this important family matter?

Well, historically, being overshadowed is not something that kings have had to worry about, but some believe that Charles is concerned his big day might wind up taking a backseat to Meghan’s current legal drama.

As we’ve previously reported Meghan is being sued by her wicked half-sister, Samantha Markle.

Like the rest of her life, Sam’s lawsuit is frivolous will almost certainly amount to nothing (in a pre-trial hearing, the judge described it as “ripe for dismissal”).

But her real goal in all of this is to keep her name in the headlines and make life more difficult for Meghan.

And sadly, she’s been successful in that regard.

According to the Queen’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter, the royals are concerned that the Markles’ legal wrangling could cast a pall over the coronation ceremony.

“It’s a bit like walking through a minefield that’s only been half-cleared and we really have to wait and see what the judge is going to sum up on,” he explained to the Daily Mail.

Mail on Sunday editor Charlotte Griffiths also employed a military metaphor in describing this perilous situation.

“They probably do want to end the speculation and it’s annoying for them, because I actually think Meghan and Harry haven’t made up their minds either,” she said

“They can’t say ‘you’re banned’ because that would make them look terrible,”

Griffiths says that in addition to the Sam situation, there are fears that Meghan and Harry would turn down the invitation, an act that would also steal Charles’ thunder.

“[The palace] just don’t know whether Harry and Meghan will accept,” she explained.

“It would be very embarrassing for them if Harry and Meghan make a show of refusing the invitation,” Griffiths continued.

‘So I think that’s why they’re allowing the speculation to keep going because they’re stuck in this no man’s land.’

So while Samantha might not stand a snowball’s chance in hell of successfully suing her sister, she’s succeeding in complicating the Duchess’ situation with her in-laws.

It’s a reminder that while fairy tale princesses always enjoy happy endings, in the real world, sometimes evil comes out on top.

