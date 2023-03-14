Megan Fox: Ringless, Flirting With Noah Centineo Following Machine Gun Kelly Split

From the moment they first got together, the Megan Fox-Machine Gun Kelly relationship has been a roller coaster of public spats, breakups, make-ups, and more blood-drinking than we care to think about.

Now, however, it looks as though the ride may have finally come to a full stop.

As you likely recall, Megan and MGK broke up last month amid rumors that he had been caught cheating.

Insiders insisted that the couple had not formally ended their engagement, but had simply decided to take a break.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend Universal Music Group’s 2023 After Party to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands)

Now, however, it looks as though these two may have gone their separate ways on a permanent basis.

Like dozens of other A-listers, Megan attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night.

Tellingly, she did so without her former fiancé by her side.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

And that wasn’t the only indication that Meg and MGK are no longer an item.

For one thing, Fox brought an unidentified male companion with her.

On top of that, she spent much of the evening in the presence of Black Adam actor Noah Centineo.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Noah Centineo attends Paramount Pictures’ Oscars After Party at Mother Wolf on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

“She was spending a lot of time talking to Centineo,” one onlooker tells Page Six.

“She looked like the cat who ate the canary.”

But perhaps the clearest sign that Fox is once again a single lady is the fact that she’s no longer sporting the infamously ornate ring engagement ring that Kelly proposed with.

Megan Fox and Colson Baker “Machine Gun Kelly” attend “Machine Gun Kelly’s Life In Pink” premiere at on June 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Kelly delighted in telling the press that the ring was designed so that it would cause Fox pain if she attempted to take it off.

Sounds like an extremely healthy relationship!

Anyway, Fox endured the discomfort long enough to send a powerful message on Sunday night.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly at the premiere of his documentary. (Photo via Instagram)

If was the first time she’d stepped out to a major event in the weeks since she and Kelly had called it quits.

She knew there’d be an army of photographers on hand, and she chose to go ringless anyway.

This was no accident.

Have Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly broken up? Fans think the clues are everywhere! (Photo via Instagram)

It might be a while before these two issue any sort of formal announcement, but it seems pretty clear that for now at least, they are not together.

And based on everything we’ve heard about their relationship, that’s probably for the best.