Why TF Did Caitlyn Jenner Unfollow Kendall?

February has come to an end. The shortest month is, for some individuals, a roller coaster of events.

Early last month, Caitlyn Jenner unfollowed her adult daughter, Kendall.

Unfollowing isn’t just a common sign of contempt — it is messy and profoundly public.

Did these two Jenner women have an ugly falling out? What happened? And does a refollow mean that everything is good?

Caitlyn Jenner captioned this photo: “My girl sure loves horses.” From the look on Kendall Jenner’s face, she’s right.

For a long time, Caitlyn Jenner’s bond with daughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner has been all but legendary.

Kendall has expressed that she understood that Cait was a woman long, long before she came out privately as trans — let alone publicly. That means knowing each other very well.

So well that, presumably, even an ordinary disagreement wouldn’t cause either party to publicly display their contempt for millions to see.

There are two main ways for someone to disappear from a “Following” list. The first is if the social media user unfollows them. The second is if the other person blocks them. What happened here?

In early February, a simple search of Caitlyn Jenner’s extremely short “Following” list revealed a conspicuous absence.

Her own daughter, 27-year-old Kendall Jenner, did not turn up in a search.

And this was not a search function error in the infamously buggy Instagram app. Cait’s list is short enough that people could check it manually. There was no sign of Kendall.

There was once a time when people used telephones inside of booths. Caitlyn Jenner flashes back to that here.

Now, Kendall is 27 years old. If she became embroiled in drama, one could understand if she unfollowed someone in a very public way.

It would be a surprising move within the Kardashian clan. There, “the power of family” is everything.

That family is infamous for circling the wagons when one of their own faces any opposition, no matter how reasonable. Though, frankly, Cait no longer seems to be part of that aspect of the family.

Kendall Jenner is an absolute knockout as always in this condimentcore ensemble. (Photo via Instagram)

We will acknowledge that Kendall is a little old to do a dramatic, temporary unfollow. She’s 27, not 22.

One would normally expect her to unfollow an ex-friend or perhaps someone who has said mean things about her or her family. Or, you know, just someone whose posts are wearing her out a little.

But still, she’s in her twenties. Kendall is a Millennial. One of the ways for her to express her point of view is a simple click of a button on social media.

Caitlyn Jenner is rocking some serious shades in this photo. What do you think of the look?

We’re not talking about Kendall hitting the unfollow button, however.

No, this is about Caitlyn Jenner.

She is a grown, 73-year-old woman. Making private family drama public by unfollowing her daughter in front of the eyes of millions? It’s petty and bizarre.

Caitlyn Jenner wished her followers well during her trip to Dublin, Ireland. She shared the beautiful scenery in the background of this Instagram photo.

We’re not being ageist here. The suggestion is not that 73-year-olds aren’t allowed to be messy and have fun on social media.

This is about her actual child. An adult child, but still. Sure, by the end of the month, she’d refollowed Kendall. But what happened during the interim?

We may never know. Or we may end up finding out on The Kardashians. Alternatively … Cait is 73 years old. Is it possible that she accidentally unfollowed her daughter with an errant press of her finger, and just didn’t notice right away?