Pedro Jimeno’s Mom, Lidia Morel, to Star on Love in Paradise: The Caribbean

Amidst Chantel and Pedro’s bitter divorce, there have been moments when even Pedro’s mom is a little Team Chantel.

90 Day Fiance viewers are very familiar with Lidia Morel. Part of the The Family Chantel ensemble, she has been both supportive and antagonistic. In other words, part of the family.

Fans have wondered for ages about the future of The Family Chantel, since the marriage at the heart of the show is over.

But Lidia will be on our screens very soon … on Love in Paradise: The Caribbean Season 3!

TLC just put forward an official announcement and teaser for the upcoming season of Love in Paradise: The Caribbean.

VaLentine and Carlos will be returning (yay!). Jessica and Juan will be returning. And Lidia will be joining the cast.

(Remember, despite the infamous franchise name not being in the title, it’s a 90 Day Fiance spinoff. One of the couples on this season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way got their start on Love in Paradise)

The Family Chantel stars Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno tell Lidia all about the downfall of their marriage.

“Pedro and Nicole’s mother Lidia has been set up with Scott,” TLC’s press release reveals.

It is Scott “whom she hopes to bring to the Dominican Republic to meet for the first time in person.”

Oh, this is going to be so much. We don’t know anything about Scott, but it doesn’t sound like Lidia knows much more.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Pedro feels like he doesn’t receive emotional support from his wife.

That new season of Love in Paradise: The Caribbean premieres on Monday, April 17.

(Oddly, the press release didn’t specify whether it will premiere on TLC or whether it will start airing on Discovery Plus and then air on TLC months later.

The press release did note that the episode will air at 8pm. Normally, that means TLC. But to the great dismay of many subscribers, Discovery Plus has also held off on airing new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way until they air on TLC. Classic David Zaslav clownery.

While we’re sure that it will be an eventful season (aren’t they all? Also one of the cast members is a nudist), we don’t know how things will go for Lidia.

After all, viewers don’t know how this will go. Sometimes there are spoilers for these couples, but thus far, no fan has photographed them while grocery shopping or whatever.

Meanwhile, Lidia’s own romantic history is complex. Complex in ways that have shaped the course of Pedro’s entire life.

The father of both Pedro and Nicole one day revealed to Lidia that he had two children. Later, he abandoned the family for his ex.

“I’ve never heard from him again,” Lidia revealed on camera about her ex.

Not only did this impact Pedro in many ways, but it has influenced how she views her own children and their relationships.

She tells him about her concerns about his mother and sister. Remember, Obed told Chantel that the two of them met as part of a scheme by Pedro’s family to get him papers, all done without his knowledge.

Lidia’s worst fear has been that her daughter might go through what she has gone through.

Now, Pedro has allegedly cheated on (and certainly wronged in other ways) Chantel in his own marriage.

Maybe Lidia will be a little luckier in love this time around. Or not. Only time will tell.