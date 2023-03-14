Lindsay Lohan: PREGNANT With First Child!

The announcement of a planned pregnancy is almost always a joyous occasion.

But news of the latest celebrity mom-to-be is sure to receive a very mixed reaction on social media!

Yes, Lindsay Lohan is pregnant with her first child, and while most commenters have offered their congratulations, some folks have been quick to express concern.

We guess that makes sense.

Lindsay Lohan is pregnant with her first child! The actress made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday morning! (Photo via Instagram)

After all, it wasn’t all that long ago that the mention of Lindsay becoming a mom would have prompted millions of concerned fans to place simultaneous, pre-emptive calls to CPS, warning them of what’s about to go down.

But that was then, and this is now.

These days, Lindsay is married to Bader Shammas, and insiders say the couple enjoys a quiet, content life in Dubai where they make lots of healthy decisions and do little to no partying.

Lindsay Lohan just announced that she’s pregnant! (Photo via Instagram)

Lohan shared her joyous news with the world by posting the photo above on Instagram.

“We are blessed and excited!” the 36-year-old wrote in her caption.

Perhaps a more “basic” announcement than one might expect from a woman who’s spent her life in the spotlight, but it could be indicative, of the more quiet, humble life that LiLo is said to be living these days.

Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child! (Photo via Instagram)

“She is feeling great and she is thrilled,” a rep for Lindsay tells Page Six.

Lindsay keeps a pretty low profile these days, but she’s been surprisingly candid about some developments in her life in recent months.

Lohan and Shammas tied the knot in July of 2022, and while the wedding took place in secret, the couple confirmed the news of their nuptials shortly thereafter.

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas will soon be parents! (Photo via Instagram)

In November, Lindsay and Bader made their red carpet debut while promoting her comeback film, a Netflix holiday romcom titled Falling For Christmas.

The movie turned out to be a kitchsy favorite with audiences, and just like that, Lindsay pulled off one of the most unexpected comebacks in Hollywood history.

Thus far, she hasn’t said much about her pregnancy, but she’s been very vocal about her love for Bader.

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas are happily married. (Photo via Instagram)

“I am the luckiest woman in the world. He found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time,” Lohan recently wrote on Instagram.

“I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday.”

Clearly, Lindsay is on top of the world these days.

Lindsay Lohan has some theories about why she’s not as famous as she used to be. (Photo via Getty Images for MTV)

Surely, some folks will cast doubt on her parenting capabilities.

But we’d like to add our voice to the chorus of millions offering their sincere congratulations to Lindsay and Bader!