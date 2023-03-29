Eva Marcille Files to Divorce Michael Sterling After 4 Years of Marriage

It’s all over for Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed for divorce from the her husband on March 23, official records show, stating that their marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

Based on these same documents, the estranged spouses are currently separated.

Marcille, meanwhile, has requested legal and primary physical custody of the pair’s two sons — Mikey, 4, and Maverick, 3 — along with the nine-year old daughter she shares with ex Kevin McCall.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting,” Marcille told People Magazine on Tuesday.

“Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished.

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

The reality stars for married on October 7, 2018.

Just last month, Marcille wrote the following on Instagram:

“Happy Valentine’s Day forever and ever @miketsterling ???? #US.”

The caption went along with a two-slide Instagram carousel, which featured a lovely selfie of the pair, as well as a cute video of them dancing together.

A former America’s Next Top Model winner and The Young & the Restless actress, Marcille is seeking legal and primary custody of their kids and child support as well as support with “care and maintenance” and medical costs.

These legal papers also state that the Bravo personality wants the court to award her “equitable division” of the assets she and Sterling gained during their marriage, along with her own separate property.

She’s looking for their debt to be “equitably divided” too.

We can’t say for certain where things went wrong, but Sterling paid tribute to Marcille just a few weeks ago as well.

“My forever Valentine. ‘I am so in love with you that there isn’t anything else.’ Happy St. Valentine’s Day. #thesterlings,” the attorney captioned a photo of Marcille sitting on his lap and smiling with her arms wrapped around him.

During her vows four years ago, Marcille said:

“Michael, you’re my safe place. In a world that is often disappointing, you give me hope.

“Learning to love the biggest part of me, my daughter Marley, holding my truth and my fragility firmly in your hands, and I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that I was designed for you.

“Our bond is unbreakable and our love is pure.”

We wish both halves of this couple nothing but the best moving forward.

