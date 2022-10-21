Kim Plath Arrest Report: Scary Car Crash, Toxicology Results and More

We have an update on the recent arrest of Kim Plath.

As reported a day ago, the Welcome to Plathville matriarch was arrested on Thursday on charges of DUI and property damage.

She was booked into Wakulla County Jail and then released from custody around noon.

Here’s what we’ve since learned, however: these charges stem from an incident that took place back on June 10, 2022.

Kim Plath has helped anchor Welcome to Plathville for four seasons. She got arrested in October 2022 on DUI charges.

Multiple outlets have now obtained the official report from the Florida Highway Patrol, which indicates that an officer noticed a “single vehicle crash” in the Port Leon Drive area in Florida at around 11:52 p.m. on the aforementioned date.

This same cop proceeded to note the vehicle was traveling south along the road… made a lefthand turn… and then “overturned,” eventually resting on “its roof in a ditch (filled with water).”

The paperwork states out that the “single occupant/driver was identified as Kimberly Plath.”

She was “still in the driver’s seat” when a witness and another officer helped her exit the crashed car.

Kim Plath has been arrested. This is her mug shot after an arrest in Florida for drunk driving.

Authorities said Plath was notably intoxicated after the incident, with the smell of booze emanating from her mouth.

The report says she was then taken to a nearby hospital so her injuries could get looked at by a doctor.

Police eventually chose to “screen” the TLC personality “for a possible DUI violation.”

“I observed Ms. Plath had several scrapes/lacerations on the bridge of her nose and facial area,” the Florida Highway Patrol officer noted in the report, adding:

“Ms. Plath had dried blood on her face and blood in her mouth. Ms. Plath was in a cervical collar and was sitting up on the stretcher as she was brought into the Emergency Room.

“Ms. Plath was conscious, appeared to be in a daze and had very red glassy eyes. Ms. Plath displayed Ptosis (droopy eyelids) and Mydriasis (dilated pupils).”

Kim Plath sits down here and addresses the camera during an episode of Welcome to Plathville.

Along with the smell of alcohol that the officer noticed on Plath, police observed that she “had very slow lethargic, uncoordinated movements as she would wipe at her eyes.”

She reportedly admitting to having drank two 12-ounce margaritas.

Upon observing Plath, the officer concluded that she “was under the influence of alcohol and was unable to operate a vehicle safely.”

When Plath was asked if she would “submit a voluntary blood test,” the incident report indicated that she “stared off with a blank stare and did not respond.”

However, she later consented to the blood test at 1:20 a.m., the paperwork noted.

The toxicology results of this test finally came back on September 23, proving that Plath was over the legal blood-alcohol limit.

Kim’s warrant for her DUI charge was subsequently submitted and finally served on Thursday; as a result, she turned herself in and was released on the same day.

Neither Kim nor anyone in her family has issued a statement in response to this arrest.

TLC has not made a public remarks, either.

Kim announced in June that she was splitting from her husband, Barry, after 24 years of marriage.

Previously, on a Welcome to Plathville episode, Kim opened up about her history with alcohol.

“I went through some rough times in college because of my wildness,” she admitted back then.

“Driving when I was drunk and waking up in the car parked weird on the lawn, passed out. You know, taking drugs and driving across town at 3 o’clock in the morning.

“I could have died so many different ways when I was in college and by God’s grace I came out of it, and he saved me and I live a different life now.”