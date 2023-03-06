Kim Kardashian Open to Dating Again: But PLEASE, No More Celebrity Dudes!

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian will always have their children in common. But he is in her past. Thankfully.

Pete Davidson is also in Kim’s past. It was, one assumes, fun while it lasted.

Kim is hoping to put herself back on the market these days.

There is just one twist this time around: she’s not in the market for anyone “famous in Hollywood.” It’s time for something different.

An inside source spoke to People about the 42-year-old influencer, businesswoman, reality TV personality, and mother of four.

Kim Kardashian is currently asking friends to set her up with someone.

And, this time, she is looking for something a little different. Maybe the polar opposite of Ye or Pete. At least in one department.

Kim looks shook. And with the year she’s had, we don’t blame her. (Photo via Instagram)

This time around, the insider dished, Kim “would love to date someone who isn’t famous in Hollywood.”

That could still mean someone famous. A politician, a fellow business mogul.

Kim could even shop overseas, like Taylor Swift did.

“Kim hasn’t been dating, but is ready again,” the source shared.

“She took a breather after Pete [Davidson], but she is interested now,” the insider then explained.

Reportedly, part of the reason that she and Pete split was that the once-casual hookup felt like too much, too soon after her divorce.

Despite some major resistance from Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West, she and Pete enjoyed a blissful nine months together before parting ways in August of 2022. (Photo via Instagram)

“She would love to date someone who isn’t famous in Hollywood,” the insider reported.

And the source then specified that “She thinks someone in finance would be perfect.”

To be clear, it’s not that she feels empty and lost without a relationship.

Kim is full of blonde ambition these days. (Photo via Instagram)

“Kim has a lot of things going on that make her happy,” the insider then strongly emphasized.

But, the source reasoned, “She would love to share it all with a partner too.”

That makes sense! Not everyone wants a relationship, and relationships can take many forms. But Kim clearly knows what works for her — and, hopefully, what doesn’t.

Kim Kardashian looks freaked out on The Kardashians. (Photo via Instagram)

At first, Kim and Pete hooked up for fun. It could have been a one-time thing. In part, to satisfy Kim’s curiosity about his BDE.

(Notably, Big Dick Energy does not necessarily mean that the person has a large penis, or a penis at all. It’s more about their casual confidence that many people find appealing)

What could have been a weekend fling turned into a nine-month relationship. Allegedly, their respective busy schedules led to them spending too much time apart for things to work. As we noted, some reports suggested other causes.

Kanye is pictured here, presumably dreaming up new ways to be a jerk. (Photo via Getty)

Of course, while so many people enjoyed talking about Kim and Pete’s romance while it lasted, that feeling was not universal.

Kanye West acted, in many ways, as if he and Kim were still married — long, long after their split.

The same erratic, toxic behavior that drove her to end their marriage only escalated in light of her dating Pete. He did not handle it well.

Kanye could not let it go. In private, he reportedly complained to Charlemagne while demanding support, lamenting that his “wife” was dating a man with a “10-inch penis.”

We at The Hollywood Gossip cannot verify the dimensions of Pete Davidson’s dong at this time.

And he infamously made a stop-motion music video depicting the kidnapping, live burial, and apparent murder of Pete. Alarming stuff.

We don’t know how Kanye will react to Kim’s next relationship.

After last year’s alarmingly pro-Hitler meltdown, Ye has lost some supporters and a lot of business ties. Many hope that the downward spiral was a wakeup call for him over his abhorrent behavior.

But we suspect that many would risk Kanye’s wrath — and worse — to be Kim’s next arm candy. And apparently she’s into finance bros. Who knew?