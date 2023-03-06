Audrey Roloff Reunites with Son After Controversial Disneyland Snub

Audrey Roloff just got back from The Happiest Place on Earth.

But we’re guessing the trip may have left the former reality star feeling a little bit sad.

First, the mother of three got dragged by Christians because some people who subscribe to that religion think it’s a dangerous place to bring kids.

Next, Audrey received a bit of flak because, well… just take a look at this photo below.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff took a trip to Disney in the late winter of 2023… without son Radley!

There’s Audrey, and there’s son Bode, and there’s daughter Ember and there’s husband/father Jeremy.

But you’ll notice that the youngest Roloff, one-year old Radley, is nowhere to be found.

“Yes we left Rad,” Audrey confessed to followers upon sharing snapshots from the family vacation.

“We wanted to spend more one-on-one time with the olders and Rad is at a tough age for Disneyland and just traveling in general.”

Audrey Roloff has made some cute kids, hasn’t she? The former reality star poses with them here.

The podcast host and author said it was a difficult decision, but one she believed to have been the best one.

“Part of me wanted to bring him last minute, but now that we are here I’m glad we didn’t this time,” she concluded at the time.

Over this past weekend, meanwhile, Radley’s parents and siblings returned home.

“Reunion with Rad yesterday he was in shock,” Audrey said about a video she shared on her Instagram Story page.

As noted previously, most critics of Audrey in this case didn’t blame her for leaving Radley behind.

Many really did cast doubts on bringing kids in general to Disneyland, however.

“Disney is a wine company that hates family values and Christianity,” one person actually commented.

Added another skeptic: “I suppose next you will be taking your kids to a drag queen storytime!”

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff clean up pretty well, don’t they? This is a photo the former uploaded to her Instagram page.

We’re not huge fans of Audrey Roloff, but she does sometimes take unnecessary crap from total strangers.

After Ember met Rapunzel, for example, Audrey wrote online that her daughter “got to meet her favorite princess that she mostly only knows from books.”

And, yes, even this simple message garnered Roloff backlash.

“Basically Auj is taking the opportunity to note that they aren’t really huge Disney fans because her kid knows Rapunzel from reading and not from seeing the Disney movie,” one critic wrote in response.

“Like, you’re at Disneyland. You don’t go there if you don’t like Disney. Seriously, who spends the money if you really don’t like Disney and don’t allow your kids to watch?”

Another wrote: “Just say she got to meet her favorite princess. Sheesh. It doesn’t matter where she knows her from.”

