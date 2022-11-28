Ethan and Olivia Plath: We’re Moving! To Minnesota!

Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath are moving on, folks.

And we mean this literally.

The reality stars, who help anchor Welcome to Plathville alongside their parents are siblings, spent most of last year working on their marriage.

They then spent a bulk of this past year feuding with Ethan’s mom and sister.

“Happy 5-year smooch-iversary,” wrote Olivia Plath as a caption to this photograph.

Now, however? In the wake of their five-year wedding anniversary?

The Plaths are literally moving on and moving away, having packed up their belongings in Florida for a major change in scenery.

“Adios, Florida. You were a wonderful, tropical year,” Olivia captioned an Instagram gallery last Sunday.

“On to the next aventura,” she added, along with a moving truck emoji and a snowman.

On Wednesday, meanwhile, Olivia shared an update from the road via her Instagram page.

She posted a montage that included a photo traveling north on Interstate 65 in northern Indiana just before intersecting with Interstates 94 and 80.

“For the past few days we’ve been making our way north; stopping to see some friends and places along the way,” she wrote.

“It’s been a fun road trip. Excited to try the Midwest life!”

Later, in a chat with her own group of followers, Ethan’s sister, Lydia, confirmed that her brother and sister-in-law were off to settle in Minnesota… which is quite the contrast in climate from Florida.

We hope they bought a winter coat on the way!

(For those wondering, Barry Plath’s parents reside in Minnesota… so there is a family connection. Ethan and Olivia even crashed at their place for Christmas 2021.)

Ethan and Olivia Plath are interviewed here by TLC during an episode of Welcome to Plathville.

Late last season on Welcome to Plathville, it became evident that Olivia could not repair the damage done to her relationship with her in-laws.

At a family gathering to honor the birthday of Joshua Plath, who died at 17 months old in 2008, Olivia suffered some kind of breakdown.

“Today I have officially reached my breaking point with all of this drama,” Moriah Plath said back in an interview, referring to whatever transpired.

“I am so done. I am so over it. I’m just tired of fragile relationships.

“If you have to constantly walk on eggshells around somebody’s feelings, if you spend three to four years of your life trying to make that person happy and then you make one decision that doesn’t make ’em happy and it affects your whole relationship?

“That’s not a true friend.”

Welcome to Plathville Olivia Plath Credit: TLC

Olivia and Moriah had been very tight up until this incident, too.

Fast forward to this past August and Moriah releasing a scathing statement — clearly aimed at Olivia and all the trouble she had caused, specifically the rivalry she carried on with their mother, Kim.

“We as a family have decided to not be divided anymore,” the message opened.

“While we understand that this is a TV show and we are not in control how the show is edited, we are actually a family that is full of love and respect for each other.

“That being said, we as a family are not going to sit back and watch as our family is driven apart.”

The message, which did not cite Olivia by name, went on:

“Some of us kids have been rebels and are finding our place in life and are very thankful to be supported and unconditionally loved by our family… no matter what choices we make or who we become…

“Please remember that we are human and do make mistakes. Nobody is perfect and we continue to learn and grow with everyday. Not one person is at fault…

“We ask that you have compassion for us and understand that not everything you see on the show is as it actually is in real life.”

Considering the tone and theme of this statement, not exactly a surprise that Olivia felt a need to move away and start over, is it?