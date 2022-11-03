Deavan Clegg and Topher Park Welcome First Child Together!

In the midst of Taeyang’s heartbreaking cancer battle, sometimes, good news can slip through the cracks.

This spring, before we learned of that tragic diagnosis, we reported that Deavan Clegg was pregnant.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum is expecting Baby #3 — her first with boyfriend Topher Park.

Now, the baby is here!

On Wednesday, November 2, Deavan Clegg took to her Instagram Story to share some exciting news.

“Baby Park is healthy and doing well,” she announced to her fans and followers.

Behind the text, she played black-and-white video, hinting that we may be getting more visible footage and photos in the future.

“We are just enjoying our time with our new bundle of joy,” Deavan wrote.

“Thank you for respecting our privacy during this time,” she then expressed.

After so many years of receiving hate and harassment from “fans,” Deavan did not have to share anything at all. But we are still glad that she’s sharing this joyous moment.

Deavan shared the news back in May.

Baby Park, she shared, would be a rainbow baby.

Last year, Deavan suffered a miscarriage. “Rainbow baby” is a term referring to the first childbirth after a miscarriage.

Deavan had a very eventful spring in a number of ways.

In addition to the baby news, Deavan could also share another major milestone with fans and followers.

She and Jihoon Lee were finally, officially divorced … two years after she fled from him and left South Korea.

Deavan shared harrowing abuse allegations about Jihoon … dark, upsetting things that never made it onto the show.

She also opened up to fans about how, initially, she and her now ex-husband had only tried to make their marriage work for the show.

While editors definitely made some dishonest choices about portraying the footage of Deavan and Jihoon’s journey, the two faked some things themselves. That’s actually rarer than you’d think for this franchise.

Tragically, Deavan also had some truly heartbreaking news to share not long after her pregnancy announcement.

For weeks, Taeyang had presented alarming symptoms. Multiple doctors failed to properly diagnose him.

Then, Deavan’s persistence finally got an explanation for her 3-year-old son’s illness. He has leukemia.

B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia is no small matter. Without treatment, it can become terminal in weeks or months.

Previous doctors had prescribed iron supplements for possible anemia. This required much more aggressive treatment.

However, Deavan shared that doctors want Taeyang to undergo two years of treatment. It’s hard, especially for a child. But his prognosis should be good once the treatments reach a conclusion.

Despite this tragic news, Deavan’s haters continued to harass her.

This time, they asked if Jihoon (who’s on the same internet as everyone else) even knew about their son’s illness. This is the same Jihoon who lost all chance at custody because he didn’t bother fighting for it in court.

For the record, he knows. But he doesn’t seem to have any interest in being a father to Taeyang. Considering all that we know about Jihoon, Taeyang is better off.