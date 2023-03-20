Christine Brown Vacations David Woolley, Rubs New Romance in the Face of Ex- Husband

Christine Brown would like the world to know that she’s VERY happy with boyfriend David Woolley.

Although, to be honest, it seems at times as if Christine Brown wants one person in particular to take note of this happiness.

Over the weekend, she shared a lovely photo of herself and Woolley on what appeared to be their first vacation together.

You can check out the snapshot here:

Christine Brown and boyfriend David Woolley smile here for the camera while on vacation in Utah.

“Life is short, why not take a wonderful weekend getaway for some fun new adventures,” Christine wrote to open her affiliated caption.

Seemingly taking a shot at her ex-spouse, Kody, Christine added:

“I love having a partner to go on these fun new adventures with. We could not get enough of the gorgeous views. Utah is a beautiful place, there are so many secrets to explore.”

Christine and David went public with their romance in February.

Christine Brown and David Woolley just seem to happy together. And we are SO happy for them!

Ever since, Brown has gushed over Woolley in one social media post after another, causing many to assume she wants Kody to be quite aware of how fully she has moved on.

“I finally found the love of my life, David,” Christine wrote on Valentine’s Day. “The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath.”

Wow, huh?

“He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa,” Brown added at the time. “I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Say hello to Christine Brown’s boyfriend, David Woolley! Well done, you!

Among her romantic uploads over the past few weeks includes a video of the pair dancing together in a kitchen.

For his part, meanwhile, Woolley seems equally smitten.

“When I’m with you, we just sit in our own little bubble and the world can go around us and we’re just standing still and it’s perfect and I have never felt like this before,” David recently wrote.

“When I took you to the The Little Mermaid play I saw how much you loved life and I knew I had some one special for me. I’m the luckiest guy, thank you for finding me.

“Love, your king.”

“I’m just along for the ride.” That’s what David Woolley wrote as a caption to this photo of himself and Christine Brown.

As for where Kody stands amid Christine’s new and serious romance?

“He’s aggravated at it all, and all her posts,” an insider previously told The Sun of Kody’s response to Christine both dating and, of late, sharing a whole lot online about the relationship.

“It’s really getting to him, especially since fans keep tagging him and sending him the posts.

“He is avoiding social media at all costs.”