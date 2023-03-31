Brian Gillis, LFO Singer and Founding Member, Dead at 47

Very sad news today out of the world of music:

Brian “Brizz” Gillis — who co-founded the band LFO along with Brad Fischetti and the late Rich Cronin — passed away on March 29, Fischetti confirmed in a recent Instagram post.

He was 47 years old.

LFO on 19.02.1997 in Nürnberg / Nuremberg. (Photo by Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty Images)

“Every story is made up of chapters. Some develop naturally. Some you have to cut up in your mind.

“The first two chapters of the LFO story lost a main character yesterday,” Fischetti wrote on March 30.

“I don’t have details, and it wouldn’t be my place to share them if I did. I am really struggling to process this tragic loss.”

No cause of death has been announced.

LFO — which was short for Lyte Funkie Ones — was formed back 1995 in Massachusetts and went on to release hit songs such as “Summer Girls” and “Girl On TV,” although Gillis left the group in 1998 in pursuit of a solo career.

He was replaced by Devin Lima, who died November 2018 at age 41 after a battle with adrenal cancer.

Eight years earlier, Cronin passed away at 36 years old after battling leukemia.

Seemingly referencing the band’s sad fate, Fischetti added in his post:

“I am really struggling to process this tragic loss. I’ve said it before and I will continue to say it; the LFO Story is a tragedy.

“If you know what I’ve been doing, you know I’m trying to bring light into the darkness. Trying find redemption in pain and suffering. Trying to honor the legacy.”

Fischetti noted that without Gillis’ “hard work and dedication in the early days of LFO,” the band fans “came to know and (hopefully) love” would not have existed.

He continued as follows:

“I learned a lot from him about the business of music and how to put together and rock a show. And it’s those positive aspects of our relationship that I will lean on now and forever.”

Fischetti also said he will always remember Gillis, as well as his former bandmates, for their pure love of music.

“I know that soon or maybe already, Brizz will be greeted by Rich and Devin,” Fischetti wrote.

“And I hope that together, they will make some sweet sounds. I would really like that.”