Kristen Doute to Appear on Vanderpump Rules? Spill All the Tom Sandoval-Related Tea?!?

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, it’s all over between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, considering the latter has been cheating on the former for months — with Raquel Leviss of all people.

This lengthy relationship is now very much over as a result.

But while a romantic door for Madix and Sandoval has closed, a professional door may soon be opening up for Kristen Doute as a result of this scandal.

Because she may eventually make a return to Vanderpump Rules!

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 21: Kristen Doute attends the 4th annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at Taglyan Cultural Complex on November 21, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

According to a People Magazine insider…

“Vanderpump Rules producers have approached Kristen to come back on the show to talk about this [affair].

“She’s had her fair share of ups and downs with Sandoval over the years, but right now she’s completely supporting Ariana.”

Doute, of course, previously dated Sandoval,,, and cheated on him twice with Sandoval’s ex-friend and series alum Jax Taylor.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 19: Kristen Doute attends the Los Angeles special screening of Lionsgate’s “Midnight in the Switchgrass” at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In the wake of Sandoval doing Madix so very dirty (an act for which Tom apologized on Tuesday), Doute shared a video of herself and Ariana on social media.

“I stan Ariana. This is in real time,” she said in the clip as Madix wrapped her arms around her former colleague.

“I love you so much,” Doute then told Madix before they shared a kiss.

“I love you more than anything in the whole wide world, and I’ll kill people for you.”

Doute was fired from Vanderpump Rules in 2020 after viewers and the network discovered that she and fellow original cast member Stassi Schroeder had taken racially insensitive actions toward costar Faith Stowers.

They accused Stowers around that time of committing a crime, mostly just due to the color of her skin.

“Kristen has put the show behind her, but she’s considering it,” the People source added of Doute booking a return.

“It’ll depend if Ariana wants her to do it and is comfortable as that’s the only way she would ever go back on the show. It’s a conversation she and Ariana are having right now.

“The girls have all been spending time with Ariana.”

On her Instagram Story Friday, Doute declared herself as “Team Ariana” in a video.

“I don’t know why I feel like I need to make this clear, but there’s so many people right now wondering if this is making me happy,” she said in the clip.

“You guys, Ariana and I have been really good friends for many, many years now so I am Team Ariana, all day, every day. That’s what’s up.

“Karma is indeed coming, so Raquel should just move home.”