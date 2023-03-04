Chelsea Houska Is Trying to Rip Off Her Own Fans With Useless, Overpriced CRAP, Critics Allege

Chelsea Houska has reached a new level of success in her career, and as a result, she’s currently cashing in like never before.

But it seems that some fans are not happy with the HGTV star’s latest efforts to line her pockets.

As you’ve probably heard by now, Chelsea and husband Cole DeBoer are the hosts of a new home renovation show — and it’s been more successful than anyone could have anticipated.

In fact, Down Home Fab has already been renewed for a second season!

Chelsea Houska recently shared some pics of her home and her family. Unfortunately, the response she received online was rather mixed. (Photo via Instagram)

These days, Chelsea’s Teen Mom fan base is as loyal as ever, but she also has a brand new audience of HGTV viewers.

And folks, that’s an older, home-owning demo with lots of disposable income!

In other words, it would be foolish of Chelsea not to try and sell some overpriced useless crap to these people.

And that’s exactly what she’s doing with the items like the one pictured above.

What you’re looking at is a candle from Chelsea’s Aubree Says collection (named, of course, for Houska’s eldest daughter).

The candle is wrapped in a leather sleeve for some reason, but the truly baffling part is that it costs $43.

Chelsea Houska has been sharing a lot of photos of her eldest daughter lately. And some fans think the former Teen Mom 2 star is sharing too much. (Photo via Instagram)

Not surprisingly, many potential buyers balked at the price and then roasted Chelsea for charging 43 bucks for something that exists only to be lit on fire.

“Overpriced af,” one Reddit user wrote, according to UK tabloid The Sun.

“$43 for a candle??” asked another incredulous redditor.

“I don’t know if I can trust this…. it isn’t black,” a third joked.

That’s a reference to Chelsea’s design preferences, which some viewers have criticized as being a bit one-note.

Chelsea and Cole on the set of their new HGTV show. (Photo via Instagram)

Yes, aside from her alleged snobbery, Chelsea’s style is the thing she gets mocked for the most these days.

“Black, gold, white, a touch of wood, cowhide and antlers in ALL projects. Repetitive much?” one person remarked during a recent episode of Down Home Fab.

“I would of asked for my money back. Especially because of the cabinets,” another added.

“Love the show.. know she loves black but I think this episode there was too much of it,” a third chimed in.

Chelsea and Cole are the newest stars of the HGTV network! (Photo via Instagram)

Some went so far as to blast Chelsea as “cringe” and her designs as “awful.”

“Everything was cheap and cringe,” wrote one viewer

“I’m no expert but this is awful? The white cabinets brightened up the kitchen and now it seems like smaller and darker. The outside??? Wtf is that like unfinished wood?” another critic complained, adding:

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer recently bought some new property. (Photo via Instagram)

“The only semi-okay thing was the aluminum tub shelves in the bathroom. I have no style and even I can see that this is horrific.”

You get the idea.

Chelsea and Cole are currently discovering the hard way that the home reno game is not for the faint of heart.

But after all those years in the Teen Mom trenches, we’re sure they’ve developed impenetrably thick skins!