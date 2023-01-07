Bethenny Frankel Roasts Prince Harry, Memoir: We Get It Already!

Right now, Prince Harry’s new book and the royal secrets that it includes are making international headlines.

From conflicts with his brother to memories of his mother’s tragic death, Spare covers a great deal.

Naturally, a lot of people are eager to make themselves part of the narrative.

Bethenny Frankel is doing just that. The reality TV alum and podcaster accuses Harry of oversharing.

Bethenny looks very serious here. (Photo via Bravo)

Taking to Instagram on Friday, January 6, Bethenny Frankel weighed in.

“Is it too late to change the name of Harry’s book to Dirty Harry Laundry?” she quipped.

According to her, the conflicts seemed comparable to the bad antics of old-timey action heroes.

Harry’s memoir is already creating controversy. (Photo via Instagram)

“I mean if I had a nickel for every person who had thrown down with a family member, a brother,” Bethenny remarked.

She continued: “It’s crazy. How much more?”

Bethenny then went on to say that the book title should have been her meme-worthy catchphrase, “mention it all.”

“Are we going with Meghan [Markle] to get a pap smear?” Bethenny asked crudely.

She marveled sarcastically: “I mean, what’s next?”

“Honestly, I feel like I’m going to be in a rectal exam with Harry and William,” Bethenny then shared. Weird.

“We get it. We got it,” Bethenny insisted.

“I mean, what else are we gonna do?” she asked.

Bethenny continued with her strange take, remarking: “Like, high colonics with the royals.”

Prince Harry recently made some surprising comments to Anderson Cooper. (Photo via CBS)

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, officially goes on sale on Tuesday, January 10.

Truly, it spares no detail — delving into topics like having sex for the first time, trying cocaine, and family conflicts.

In particular, Harry also describes interactions with his father, his brother, and his sister-in-law. All incidents that they might have preferred to keep under wraps.

King Charles III at Prince Harry at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by Emilio Morenatti – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Bethenny seems to be of two minds when it comes to all of this.

On the one hand, she suggested that Harry share less of his personal life story.

And on the other, she announced that she is personally “leaning into” all of this drama.

Bethenny Frankel looks a little exasperated in this photo, doesn’t she?

“Say more so I can say more,” Bethenny asked.

“Like, I was saying stop it. I’m wrong. Keep it going,” she then continued.

Bethenny did admit that “I want to hear what’s going to happen next.”

God bless Bethenny Frankel, as she is doing whatever she can to help fight the Covid-19 outbreak.

At the same time, she also claimed that she has no plans to contribute monetarily to consuming Harry’s story.

“I’m not gonna buy [his book] or read it,” Bethenny, who has multiple books of her own that she presumably expects people to read, insisted.

“I will not pay the money,” she insisted.

Bethenny Frankel is mad that Luann de Lesseps is treating her like crap on an episode of The Real Housewives of New York, which aired in 2019.

“We gave him a couple hundred million in cash and prizes, but no, it’s not enough. It’s not enough,” Bethenny whined for some reason.

She then went on to tentatively acknowledge that Meghan may have been a victim of prejudice.

“Racism exists in the world & perhaps in the monarchy,” Bethenny acknowledged. “These two seem to have disliked their two years before exile.”

The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel radiates BDE on a daily basis and especially in this moment from the Season 11 trailer.

“We get it. Many of us believe some of it. Asked and answered,” she summarized.

She added: “The media won’t stop with it so I now find it comical.”

Bethenny then snidely concluded: “I’m open to interpretation but it’s giving babies who want attention and need to be picked up every time they cry and we may prefer the Ferber method for these two.”