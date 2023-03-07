Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Attend Memorial Service, Act All Lovey Dovey

They’ve been all over each other in private.

And now they’ve been all over each other in public.

For the first time.

In a somewhat unusual setting.

GMA3: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW – 10/5/21 – Show coverage of GMA3: What You Need to Know on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. (Photo by Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images) TJ HOLMES, AMY ROBACH

On Sunday, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach left attendees at a memorial service in shock when they showed up together to pay tribute to the late PR guru Howard Bragman.

The event was held at a park in North Hollywood and the dress code was billed as “fabulous, business casual.”

Along those lines, Holmes reportedly wore a navy suit, while Robach went with what sources have described to Page Six as a “sexy wrap dress.

Both also donned sunglasses during the outdoor ceremony.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes no longer work for ABC. But they still work on each other… in bed!

“I couldn’t believe it was them! I didn’t even know they were in LA,” someone at the gathering told Page Six, while another added:

“They looked like … they weren’t inappropriate, but she was in this wrap dress that was very short, and they just looked like this hot couple.

“There was no shame in their game.”

This has been a consistent theme for Robach and Holmes.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach definitely enjoy each other’s company. You can go ahead and take that any way you want.

The journalists were fired by ABC in late January, several weeks ago photos of the colleagues acting all close and cozy went viral on social media.

Both stars were married at the time of this leak and they were hosting a Good Morning America spinoff at the time as well.

Due to the scandalous nature of their relationship, producers yanked Robach and Holmes off the air almost immediately and then reached a settlement with each party at a later date that resulted in everyone going their separate ways.

Professionally, that is.

On a personal level, Robach and Holmes have continued to take vacations together and continued to display some serious affections for each other in public.

In this latest example, witnesses say they “arrived maybe 10 to 15 minutes” before the memorial service started and “seemed extremely happy and greeted everyone with warm smiles.

“They were extremely friendly with everyone.”

And yet…

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes may have cheated on their spouses to be together. They appear to be in love.

“There were a lot of people whispering,” one insider said.

“There was something electric. They seemed like a couple, who’re obviously in love. They were definitely attentive and aware of each other.”

That’s been evident for awhile now.

And Holmes and Robach seem totally cool with it.