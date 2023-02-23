Fans Praise Kylie Jenner as “True Model” of the Family While Trashing Kendall

It is no secret that Kylie Jenner has her critics. They are numerous and they are vocal.

But she also has her fans. This crowd is also sizable and loves to sing Kylie’s praises.

Not all of Kylie’s fans like everyone in her orbit. Or praise them, for that matter.

An entire nest of Kylie’s social media stans is gassing up her recent Vanity Fair cover … while roasting Kendall Jenner.

Posing in an unorthodox black velvet look on the cover of Vanity Fair Italia for its March 2023 issue, Kylie Jenner wowed fans with her modeling chops. (Photo Credit: Vanity Fair Italy)

Kylie Jenner’s Vanity Fair Italy cover is genuinely striking. Even in black and white, she is vibrant and recognizable.

The cover photo also shows her in an understated look.

Kylie is a makeup mogul, known for her at-times extreme contouring. But this shows Kylie sporting light makeup that shows off her natural face.

Of course, Kylie is far from the only model in the family.

She has modeled for numerous shoots, including to showcase her makeup line. And, for many years, she has used her influencer status, modeling products for massive, easy paydays. (And drawn criticism when some of those products are, well, a little dubious)

Khloe models her clothes. Kourtney models. Kim once broke the internet by modeling. And Kendall Jenner, Kylie’s slightly-older sister, is an international supermodel.

Kendall posed for Miu Miu recently. It was a subdued, heavily understated photoshoot with a clearly minimalist approach.

Over the years, people have accused Kendall of not deserving her supermodel status. Of being hot but not skilled enough to work a camera or a runway at that tier of the industry.

And critics are arguing that Kendall’s latest shoot isn’t just further evidence of that … but that it highlights Kylie as the “true model” among the Kar-Jenner clan.

Critics can be harsh, as this pair of tweets about the Jenner sisters makes clear.

People have accused Kendall’s pics of being nothing short of “painfully terrible.”

As people examine one sister and then the next, they find Kendall lacking in comparison.

Kylie’s fans have been declaring her to be the more “talented” model of the two.

“Kylie is a talented model I don’t care what anyone says,” one of her stans wrote.

Another declared that Kylie was “eating Kendall up for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.”

And a third praised that “Kylie [is] the model one of the Kardashians fasho.”

All of this praise of Kylie came at a considerable cost to Kendall. At least, in terms of how these same people talk about her.

They described Kendall’s photoshoot as nothing short of “painful.”

Another almost apologetically opined: “Kendall can’t model I’m sorry..Kylie is better.”

However, even in this day and age, some of the Jenner Sister Discourse included some actual nuance.

One commenter praised them both, citing Kendall’s looks “for the runway” while praising Kylie’s look “for print.”

There are very different types of modeling, and very different types of photoshoots. Perhaps some critics were mixing apples and oranges.