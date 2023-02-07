Police Report Details Kelly Brown's Alleged "Choke-Slam" of Olivia Hopkins

As we previously reported, Molly Hopkin’s ex-boyfriend, Kelly Brown, allegedly “choke-slammed” her daughter, Olivia.

Kelly even allegedly confessed to the attack in a text.

Some 90 Day Fiance fans have wondered why authorities did not become involved after something so scary and violent.

It turns out that they were — and there’s a whole police report to go with it. In fact, it sounds like the filing of the police report is what caused all of this to become public.

On Thursday, February 2, Kelly Brown took to his Instagram Story to share an incendiary message that he received from Olivia Hopkins.

Molly Hopkins’ young adult daughter insulted him — in some ways, fairly. In other ways, unfairly. Body-shaming is never okay.

Kelly predicted that Molly and Olivia would “paint [an] innocent picture.” The context of what he meant was not yet clear.

It soon became apparent that Kelly was attempting to “get ahead of the story,” so to speak.

As we reported, In Touch Weekly saw a message in which Kelly allegedly wrote: ““So Molly and I are over. I choked slammed Livie. I’m out. Keep in touch.”

It appears that Kelly was confessing to physically assaulting Olivia, Molly’s daughter.

Like we said, it was not initially clear what prompted Kelly to put out the email and ignite this apparent war of words.

But, in a public response elsewhere on Instagram, Olivia referred to a police report.

Unfortunately, some 90 Day Fiance fans have taken to social media to blame Olivia for somehow forcing Kelly to attack her. That does not make sense, and not even Kelly has made such a claim. One can only assume that the fandom’s infamous misogyny problem is once again at play.

It turns out that, on the same Thursday that Kelly posted that message, Olivia filed a police report.

The incident involving 43-year-old Kelly and 22-year-old Olivia allegedly went down at LiviRae Lingerie, Molly’s business.

According to Cobb County Police Department’s report, this altercation took place on November 21, 2022.

“Olivia stated that on 11/21/2022, she was in the store with her mother, Molly Hopkins, and a Kimberly Tanner. Olivia was working behind the counter when Molly’s boyfriend, Kelly Brown, walked into the store,” the officer’s report reads.

“Kelly was angry with Olivia because of problems with Olivia’s boyfriend. Olivia and Kelly both argued with each other. Kelly stated that he would come at her,” the report continues.

“Olivia said to come at her then,” the police report notes. “At which point, Kelly rushed to the counter, grabbed Olivia by her neck and slammed her against the wall.”

The police report notes: “Kelly then threw Olivia to the ground. Olivia stated that she could not breathe when Kelly grabbed her by the neck.”

Then, the report details: “Olivia stated that she waited a long time to report the incident because she did not want to stress her mouth during that time and because Kelly is a former NYPD detective.”

Olivia also shared with police that her mother and Tanner both witnessed the attack. Olivia did not personally have access to security footage.

90 Day Fiance alum Molly Hopkins poses beside her adult daughter, Olivia Wrynn Hopkins, in this Instagram photo.

“Olivia had marks on her neck after the incident and said that Molly should have pictures of them on her phone,” the police report noted.

The officer seemed to indicate a desire to follow-up with the witnesses.

Hopefully, there is sufficient evidence for authorities to determine what happened and to take the appropriate course of action.