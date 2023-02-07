Zach Shallcross Sends Home a Frontrunner, Shocks a (Bachelor) Nation

Zach Shallcross does not possess the most dynamic personality.

Hence, we’d imagine, why so few people are tuning in to The Bachelor this season.

But the single stud muffin made the sort of surprising move on Monday night that may get people buzzing and, producers hope, curious about what he chooses to do next.

Let’s run down the main takeaway from the latest episode, shall we?

Following a one-on-one date with Kaity (which included the pair spending the night the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles), it was time for the return of the Bachelor Bowl.

After The Ball Zachs defeated The Shall Crushers (great team names, by the way), Zach told Bailey he was “not confident that there is a future between us,” sending this suitor packing before the Rose Ceremony.

Christina Mandrell — who scored the first solo date this season, even making a visit to the bachelor’s childhood home to meet his family in the process — referred to the rejection as “inevitable.”

This response did not sit well with the remaining women.

Christina is a 26-year-old Content Creator from Nashville, Tennessee. “Christina is ready for her perfect, fairytale love story! She is a mom to her amazing 5-year-old daughter, Blakely, who she lives to make happy,” reads her bio.

“At this point, we’re all just exhausted with Christina,” Charity noted on air. “For her to say that in a moment when someone gets sent home, that is actually awful.”

A short time later, Charity earned Zach’s group date rose — and things got even more awkward.

Everyone else congratulated Charity, but Christina spoke up and went in the opposite direction:

“Um, I’m just confused honestly. Maybe I missed something. But I’m just confused.”

Added Kylee in a confessional:

“I’m like, ‘Bitch, shut upl’

“Once again, Christina was making it about herself and doesn’t respect any of our feelings. So, I feel like something needs to be said to Zach pretty soon.”

At a subsequent pool party, Brianna told Zach that she wanted to leave because “our connection didn’t get a chance to get off the ground because of hard things I’ve been going through in the house.”

To be more specific and pointed?

“A lot of the girls are struggling to be authentic because a lot of the girls in the house have had intimidation and really hard times with this person, but honestly the only reason I even feel comfortable sharing this with you right now is because I’m planning to leave.

“That person is Christina.”

Zach Shallcross WILL get engaged on this season of The Bachelor. (Photo via ABC)

Shallcross had no chance here but to confront Christina.

“It’s come to my attention that the women in the house have felt hurt and insecure because of you,” he told her. “I was shocked and I wanted to talk to you about that.”

Christina did her best to defend herself as follows:

“I’ve been confronted by some of the girls.

“I’m rubbing people the wrong way. I’m able to be outgoing and happy and loud.

“A lot of people are taking that as me wanting to be the center of attention or that I’m privileged in a way, or that I’m more special or have a better relationship with you than other people because I met your family.”

Christina then urged Zach to “help me, help me, help me,” prior to bawling during a confessional.

“I’m a lot,” she admitted. “I didn’t hurt anybody intentionally at all. I don’t know how to offer him anymore clarity because I’m just not good at that.”

Heading into the rose ceremony, Zach observed how he “had to be cautious and look at the big picture.”

Therefore, with one final rose left, he decided to give it to Mercedes instead of Christina.

“Right now it just kind of hurts,” Christina said getting sent home.

“Zach blew me away. I expected to like him, but not as much as I did so fast… I was myself and I hope he finds his person. Sadly, it’s not me.”