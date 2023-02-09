Sam Asghari: Britney Spears' Husband Alleges Drug Use, Mental Instability, Urges Icon to Enter Rehab

Earlier today, we reported on the news that Britney Spears’ family had arranged an intervention for the singer, but those plans were scrapped when Brit somehow caught wind of the scheme.

Fans who hear that Britney’s family is worried about her might be accustomed to dismissing those concerns.

After all, Britney’s family infamously forced her into a conservatorship with exaggerated claims about her inability to care for herself.

But the important difference in this case is that it’s not Britney’s devious parents or siblings who planned the intervention, but her husband, Sam Asghari.

According to insiders, Asghari has become deeply concerned about Britney’s substance abuse and erratic behavior.

Just last month, Sam downplayed a story about Britney suffering a breakdown during dinner at an LA restaurant.

But apparently, the male model is harboring profound fears about Spears’ lifestyle, and he planned to take decisive action with the hope of convincing her to embark on a healthier path.

With the help of Britney’s manager Sam rented a house in not far from the couple’s SoCal digs.

The plan was that the intervention would be held there, and then Britney would hole up in this new environment for a couple of months, where she would receive dedicated care from a team of round-the-clock healthcare professionals.

Britney bailed on the meeting when she learned it would be an intervention, but she later agreed to speak with a doctor who specializes in addiction.

According to TMZ, the meeting took place on Wednesday afternoon — but it’s not clear if Britney agreed to enter the private rehab facility.

Details about the situation are still scarce, but one insider has spoken to People magazine and confirmed that Britney’s loved ones are concerned about her increasing reliance on prescription uppers.

“Britney has been acting increasingly erratically and those around her have grown more concerned,” the source says.

“She is often up all night, sleeps during [the] day and has a lot of anger.”

The insider reveals that the situation at Britney’s house has been “very difficult” and “absolutely chaotic” for the past several months.

“Everyone had hoped Britney could be convinced to seek treatment before things got any worse but they knew it wouldn’t be easy,” the source says.

“She’s been going through a lot and has been increasingly combative.”

Things came to a head last month when police were called to Britney’s home to perform a welfare check.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we responded to her home for a check on her well-being and determined she was safe and in no danger,” read a statement from the LAPD.

Spears chalked the incident up to a series of “prank calls” from overzealous fans who became concerned following the restaurant incident.

“As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.”

It might be a while before we receive any further update from Spears or her loved ones.

In the meantime, we wish the singer all the best, and we hope she’s able to find whatever sort of help she may need.