Ryan Edwards Threatened Wife Mackenzie Prior to Arrest, Police Report

The more information we learn about what transpired between Ryan Edwards and his wife last week, the more disturbing this incident appears to be.

First, as previously documented, the former Teen Mom star accused spouse of cheating on him.

Edwards trashed Mackenzie as a slut (forgive our language, it was simply the word Ryan used) and even released scantily-clad photos of her without her permission.

A day later? Edwards was arrested.

The ex-MTV personality was booked on charges of harassment and also possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

From what the police have said, Mackenzie herself called the authorities on Edwards for violating terms of a protective order — and now we know why.

In the arrest affidavit obtained by The Sun, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office claimed Ryan threatened his wife in a sinister phone call prior to the arrest.

The outlet has even detailed the exact words Edwards seemingly said.

At some point last week, Mackenzie answered a phone call from Ryan and recorded the conversation, as she provided authorities with two videos.

“What’s about to happen to you is gonna be ugly,” Edwards says in this footage, according to the aforementioned affidavit, later adding:

“You know it’s a big no no to be married and have your wife disrespect you in that kind of way but I said I’d take the ass whooping because I didn’t want the outcome to be [unintelligible] for you, and that ain’t fair…

“If you don’t tell me the truth right now, God you’re gonna f-cking regret that.”

Photo via Instagram

The arrested officer said on record that Mackenzie “interpreted this as a legitimate threat on her life.”

Edwards was subsequently arrested at his place of employment… at which times drugs were also allegedly found on his person.

“One baggie appeared to be very white, more consistent with cocaine, while the other appeared slightly darker, more consistent with heroin,” the arresting officer wrote in his report.

Edwards has been in and out of rehab on numerous occasions and has talked openly in the past about his struggle with substance abuse.

Mackenzie and Ryan Edwards look cute and cozy in this photo of the couple together. (Photo via Instagram)

Last Thursday, Ryan posted an X-rated photo of Mackenzie and called her “spineless” for allegedly cheating.

He then alleged:

“They take your money sleep with anything that looks at them. But they must have a wife to [sic]. God what a joke. It’s sad really.”

Mackenzie has removed “wife” from her bio and deleted some photos with Ryan, but she is yet to directly comment publicly about the harassment, arrest or apparent threats from her estranged husband.

Ryan Edwards is bugging out about something in this photo. It’s from an episode of Teen Mom.

Edwards shares two kids, Jagger, 4, and Stella, 3, with Mackenzie; along with son Bentley, 14, with ex-fiancée Maci Bookout.

“I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with other guys…” Edwards also wrote a few days ago.

“Tomorrow can’t get here fast enough!

“Don’t you know what happens when you lay with dogs? Wait, look at who I’m talking to. And then blaming it on my addiction – yeah, divorce is the right thing.”