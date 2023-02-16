Brian Laundrie Found with Shady Letter From Mom: Burn After Reading

Gabby Petito’s tragic death did not have to happen. Yes, Brian Laundrie murdered her through domestic violence. But he was not the only

The Petito family’s lawsuit against Moab police has already shown how obvious Gabby’s injuries were in her final weeks of life.

These failures — and worse — did not stop after Gabby’s death. And it was not only the police who did not prioritize justice.

According to the Petito family legal team, Brian Laundrie’s mother wrote him a “burn after reading” letter advising him on how to get away with her murder.

One of the attorneys representing Gabby Petito’s parents has accused Brian Laundrie’s mother of attempting to aid and abet her son after Gabby’s murder.

Specifically, advising him to get a shovel, bury a body, and burn the note itself.

This week, during a court hearing, attorney Patrick Reilly told the court about an alleged letter that investigators recovered from Laundrie’s backpack.

Remember, Laundrie took his own life while in hiding. His belongings yielded a number of answers.

The letter, the attorney accused, discussed the idea of Roberta Laundrie eventually “helping him get out of prison” if he ended up behind bars.

Vaguely, he added that the letter alluded to “some other things.”

That was not all.

Additionally, the attorney told the court that the envelope that contained the letter had a message on it.

“Burn after reading,” the envelope allegedly read. Clearly, Laundrie did not comply with his mother’s alleged wishes.

Brian Laundrie has been confirmed dead, bringing an end to a saga that started with the disappearance and death of his girlfriend.

Since the story of Gabby Petito’s harrowing disappearance first circulated and became a viral, must-watch saga, all eyes were on the Laundries.

Most people very sensibly concluded that the most likely suspect was her boyfriend. They had been traveling together and living out of a van.

And a bystander had witnessed Laundrie physically abusing her just weeks before her murder.

The late Gabby Petito photographed the injuries to her face weeks before her death. Many victims of abuse do this, particularly out of fear that next time will be worse. (Photo via Parker & McConkie)

The letter is real. Even the Laundrie family’s own attorney confirmed as much.

However, Team Laundrie is trying to argue that the letter is irrelevant — alleging that it “pre-dates Brian and Gabby’s trip.”

P. Matthew Luka elaborated, alleging that despite the phrasing — about burying a body and burning the letter — it’s all just an unfortunate coincidence.

Authorities searched the Laundrie residence while investigating Gabby Petito’s disappearance and murder.

“I know that some of the wording that was used in the letter is unfortunate and might suggest that it has some connection, but it doesn’t,” the attorney alleged.

Meanwhile, Team Petito noted that the letter does not have a date.

One has to wonder how many letters Laundrie had with him when he went into hiding. Does one take old, accidentally incriminating letters when they’re on the lam?

Brian Laundrie was on the run from the authorities. The former YouTuber was wanted in connection with the murder of Gabby Petito.

Late this summer, in August, this lawsuit is expected to get underway in earnest.

The Petito family is not suing the Laundries over Brian murdering her. Rather, they are suing for emotional distress during the investigation.

Simply put, you do not have a legal obligation to tell someone that their daughter is dead in most cases. But if you make a public statement implying that she may be alive, while you privately know that she is not … that’s different. A court will determine whether this cruel act is what transpired.