Lala Kent: Lisa Vanderpump Shamed Me For Being Abused By Randall Emmett!

Back in May of 2022, the LA Times published a shocking exposé about film producer Randall Emmett, who is best known to the public for his role as Lala Kent’s baby daddy on Vanderpump Rules.

Kent left Emmett amid cheating allegations six months prior, and these days, she’s waging war against Randall.

And it seems she’s not receiving as much help as she would like from her support base.

First, Lala clashed with Tom Schwartz who continued playing pickleball with Rand in spite of the allegations.

Lala Kent poses here with Randal Emmett. They broke up amid rumors of his cheating.

And on last night’s episode of Vanderpump, Lala clashed with the queen bee herself, who shockingly suggested that Kent might be somewhat to blame for not seeing the signs earlier.

“I feel happy, but there’s just this weight of going into this custody situation between Randall and myself,” said Kent, during a visit to Lisa Vanderpump’s home.

“I have people coming to me daily and it gets more disturbing with every person who calls me.”

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett attend the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 23, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“I’m just saying you’re smarter than that,” said Lisa Vanderpump, when Kent complained about Emmett’s gaslighting.

Lisa added that Lala “must have known there was something going on,” a remark that understandably ruffled Kent’s feathers.

“Do you think that for the last 9 months I have not been spiraling looking back going how the f— did you not see it? Don’t you think I do that daily?” the mother of one exclaimed.

“Lisa, don’t you wish that I would have taken a moment and thought, ‘This is weird, I’ve never seen his house,'” she added.

“I just saw him FaceTime his children. I was 25, I met someone who was head over heels for me.”

Randall and Lala have a child together. (Photo via Getty)

“I’m just saying you’re smarter than that. I don’t think you wanted to see it,” said Lisa, as Lala continued to cry.

“Clearly, I’m not and that is so not true,” Kent responded.

“I know what the outside world thinks of me. I know how this looks. I just didn’t know you were thinking that way about me.”

Lala and Rand in happier times. (Photo via Getty)

Following a montage of past moments when Vanderpump castmates shamed Lala for her relationship with Rand, Kent explained the lengths Emmett went to to pull the wool over her eyes.

“He says to me, ‘I go to a therapist and she’s gonna tell you I was not married and you didn’t wreck anything.’ We fly to Arizona and this woman looks me in my eyes as I’m sobbing saying he said he wasn’t married but things aren’t adding up,” she explained.

“She says to me, ‘His ex was a co-dependent, he tried over and over again to tell her this marriage is not working and she could’t accept it, that is not your fault,'” she continued.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are at odds. (Photo via Getty)

“I left going, ‘He was honest and I let it go in that moment.’ Cut to where we are now, nothing about it was truthful.”

Lala tearfully explained that she been conned by Rand, just as he’d conned the mother of his eldest kids.

“I fell for every single thing he told me. I so badly wish I would have listened to the people around me,” said Kent.

“But then I wouldn’t have Ocean. She’s the only thing I can think about in order for me to not bang my head against the wall and go, ‘How the f— did you not see this in front of you?'”

After the episode aired Lala appeared on Watch What Happened Live where she explained her stance further.

“At what point do we say, I’m so sorry that you fell victim to this man and there’s many other women who have been through the same thing,” she said, adding, “I’m over it.”

She also said she said that she made an ultimatum to Lisa, telling her former boss, “If you choose to communicate” with Randall, “I’m off limits.”

Lisa Vanderpump might be returning to the show that made her famous. (Photo via Bravo)

Lala then revealed that Lisa hasn’t communicated with Emmett since.

So we guess Lisa got the message eventually.

But it certainly took her long enough!