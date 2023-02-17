Meghan Markle: Blasted as Harry's "B-tch Wife" In Brutal South Park Episode

If you’re like most Americans, you probably haven’t thought about the show South Park in many years.

In fact, you might be surprised to learn that Comedy Central is still producing new episodes.

Sure, there was a time when Cartman and company dominated the pop cultural landscape, but the irreverent series hasn’t been part of the zeitgeist since Obama was in office.

This week, however, angry weirdos across the pond are taking the opinions of Eric Cartman and company as a bellwether indication of how all Americans feel about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

In an episode titled “The Worldwide Privacy Tour” that aired on Wednesday, showrunners Trey Parker and Matt Stone skewered Harry and Meghan without ever mentioning the couple by name.

The story centered around a couple of Canadian royals referred to as “the Prince and his wife.”

In an obvious allusion to Harry’s memoir and the couple’s Netflix series, the episode found the fictional Canucks making the media rounds to demand greater privacy.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were skewered on South Park this week. (Photo via Comedy Central)

“My Instagram-loving bitch wife has always wanted her privacy,” Harry the Prince says during one talk show appearance.

We then see a copy of the Prince’s new memoir, titled Waaagh.

As you can see, the cover closely resembles that of Harry’s memoir, Spare.

Some fans think the show went too far in its mockery of the couple. (Photo via Comedy Central)

“Isn’t it true sir, that your questionable wife has her own TV show and hangs out with celebrities and does fashion magazines?” the host asks.

“Well, I just think that some people might say that your Instagram-loving b-tch wife actually doesn’t want her privacy,” he continued.

“How dare you, sir!” the Prince shouts in response. “My Instagram-loving b-tch wife has always wanted her privacy!”

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK in her new Netflix series. (Photo via Netflix)

At one point, the episode argues that Harry and Meghan could rather easily disappear from the limelight if they really wanted to.

“If it’s truly what we want then we really can get away from it all. No more magazines and Netflix shows. We really can live a normal life,” Harry says.

When the Meghan character fails to respond, the Prince remarks, “Yes, I’m sure you agree, darling.”

When she remains silent, Harry opens up her head and seems to find that it’s empty.

Needless to say, Parker and Stone were rather harsh in their assessment of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“The Prince and his wife” on a recent episode of South Park. (Photo via Comedy Central)

On Twitter, fans of the Sussexes were divided, with some complaining that the episode had gone too far, and others pointing out that being roasted on South Park has been a virtual inevitability for A-listers for the past 26 years.

Harry and Meghan have not responded to the episode publicly, and it’s unlikely that they ever will.

That’s probably a smart decision.

After all, to complain about getting the South Park treatment is to open one’s self up for further mockery.