Meghan Markle: Sued For Defamation By Wicked Half-Sister, Ordered to Sit For Deposition

For the past seven years, Samantha Markle has been making a career out of harassing and publicly denigrating her beloved and successful sister.

Because success often attracts jealousy, there’s a whole cottage industry centered around hurling vitriol at Meghan, and for a long time, Samantha was the unofficial spokesperson of this loser brigade.

In time, however, even the most hateful media outlets realized that Sam knows very little about the Duchess of Sussex and is only capable of regurgitating the same handful of insults and boring anecdotes from Meghan’s early childhood.

And so, with no marketable skills and nothing to show for her adult life but an impressive accumulation of seething envy, Samantha has been forced to alter her strategy and cash in on her sister in an even more nefarious way.

Yes, Samantha is now filing nuisance lawsuits against Meghan.

And while it seems unlikely that she’ll win any of them, Sam has nothing but time on her hands, which means she’s free to devote herself fully to being a pest.

According to a new report from Entertainment Tonight, Samantha filed a $75,000 lawsuit against Meghan on Friday, alleging “defamation based on demonstrably false and malicious statements made by her half-sister to a worldwide audience.”

The suit stems from Meghan’s 2021 Oprah interview, in which she briefly mentioned her upbringing.

Sam alleges that Meghan “published and disseminated false and malicious statements” by talking about her own childhgood.

This is not the first time that Sam has filed suit, and it’s not the first time that she’s accused Meghan of lying during the Oprah interview.

But it might be the first time that the Duchess will actually be forced to address Samantha’s foolishness with anything other than an eye-roll and a dismissive laugh.

The judge in Markle v. Markle has ordered that Meghan and husband Prince Harry be made to sit for depositions and answer questions about their past public statements.

“Defendant Markle does not show that unusual circumstances justify the requested stay, or that prejudice or an undue burden will result if the Court does not impose a stay,” Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell wrote.

But if Samantha is counting this as a legal victory, then she’s even more delusional than we thought.

Judge Honeywell also wrote that the case is “ripe for dismissal,” which is basically judge-talk for “this bish has a snowball’s chance in hell of successfully suing her sister.”

“Although a preliminary peek at the motion to dismiss suggests that some of the claims against her may be ripe for dismissal, the review does not reveal, at this time, a clear indication that the Court will dismiss the action in its entirety,” she wrote.

In other words, Samantha is fighting a real uphill battle here.

Of course, Sammy is no stranger to trying to convince an incredulous audience that, despite all appearances to the contrary, her cool sister is actually an evil demon from hell.

It’s the same argument she’s been making her whole life.

Sure, no one is really buying it these days, but what’s she gonna do, give up?

We would admire Sam’s perseverance if it wasn’t in service of something such an annoyingly lame-ass goal.