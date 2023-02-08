Lee Rosbach Exits Below Deck, New Captain Named for Season 11

We hope you’re ready for a major change, Below Deck fans.

Captain Lee Rosbach is officially exiting the beloved Bravo reality show — and will be replaced by another member of the cable network family, multiple sources have informed Us Weekly.

Come on down, Captain Kerry Titheradge!

According to this publication, the Below Deck Adventure will take the place of Lee for season 11 of the nautical series, which will begin shooting in Grenada later this week.

The news of Lee’s exit comes just a few months after Captain Sandy Yawn previously stepped in to replace the Michigan native during Below Deck season 10.

At the time, Lee cited health concerns for his need to take a leave.

“My injury is getting worse,” he said in a confessional at the time, referring to nerve problems that have made it difficult to merely walk.

“The left side of my body, I don’t feel anything.

“I expected a lot more progress than I’m experiencing and the most frustrating part about it is I can’t do a goddamn thing about it. It’s hard.”

Lee was sadly on crutches or a cane during the episodes he appeared on last year.

He finally called it quits, and was replaced by Captain Sandy Yawn, after not being able to keep a proper eye on his deck and interior teams due to being confined to the St. David’s bridge or his cabin.

“I’m gonna go back to the [United] States, get this straightened out — and as soon as I do — I’ll be on the first plane back here and tell whoever’s on board to get the f-ck off my boat,” Lee quipped to his costars back then.

Now, however?

Captain Lee Rosbach has said goodbye. Due to health issues, he has been forced to leave Below Deck.

It appears as if these same medical issues are simply too much for the veteran cast member to overcome.

“Back surgery came out great, it really did,” he told Us Weekly in December.

“You will find this season that I do something that I’ve never, ever done before in my career or in my life. And there’s gonna be a lot of situations where you’re gonna go like, ‘Wow, didn’t see that coming at all.’

“And not only will it be true for the viewers, [but] it was also true for myself and the crew.”

Sandy, you might recall, made Lee furious when she fired stew Camille Lamb without letting him know first.

“Had I been replacing Captain Sandy on her boat temporarily and felt the necessity to fire one of her crew, I would have called her first to let her know what I was doing and why,” Lee tweeted on January 23, adding:

“I agree with her decision, just not how she went about it.”

He also noted Sandy’s move “lacked in procedure and respect.”

We think he’d approve of Titheradge, however.

“‘Be yourself. Be that same guy I was playing golf with,’” Kerry previously told Us Weekly of advice Lee had given him.

“And then I asked him about social media and how to do that. I said, ‘I heard I should get someone to do it, so I don’t get caught up in it.’

“He goes, ‘No, do your own social media. Don’t let anyone do that.’”