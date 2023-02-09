Whoops! King Charles Hasn't Actually Invited Harry & Meghan to His Coronation Yet

When it comes to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan attending the coronation in May, the ball is in Charles’ court.

King Charles desperately wants them there, reports say. Some even claim that he’s willing to offer bribes to smooth things over.

But you need one little thing to attend a celebration, especially one as silly and fantastical-sounding as a coronation: an invite.

And apparently Charles has yet to officially invite Harry or Meghan. Awkward.

Just about everyone has reported that King Charles is absolutely planning to invite Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to his coronation.

Palace insiders tell People the same thing. But there is a little hiccup.

A source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex says that they have yet to actually receive an invitation.

In addition to no one having extended an invitation, there also has not been an olive branch.

That same source close to the Sussex pair says that there has been no apparent movement towards reconciliation.

The treatment that Harry has received from many of his family, and the way that they threw his wife under the proverbial bus, is no secret.

Can they make amends in the next three months, in time for the coronation?

Obviously, we don’t know. They can only try. At least, they could begin the process of healing, if that is what everyone involved wants.

But they can’t actually start until someone makes the first move. One would think that those family members still with the royal firm, and thus the party in the wrong, would make the first overture.

Remember, Harry has previously acknowledged the tensions — and the coronation.

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” the Prince noted in an interveiw last month.

“But, you know, the door is always open,” he commented. “The ball is in their court.”

“There’s a lot to be discussed,” Prince Harry acknowledged.

“And,” he expressed, “I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”

Is he likely to receive an apology from the relatives who have wronged him so grievously? Unlikely.

“The problem is that [Harry and Meghan] want a capitulation and apology by the palace,” a source commented on that.

“But,” the insider went on, “when ‘recollections vary,’ that’s quite difficult.”

In other words, you know when you have that one relative who never remembers doing anything wrong? Well, imagine a whole gaggle of them.

Apparently, Charles either hopes or thinks that the situation will just “calm down” in the coming months, in time for his big boy coronation.

“It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it,” a source noted.

“He would like to have Harry back in the family,” the insider went on. “If they don’t sort it out, it will always be part of the King’s reign and how he has left his family disjointed.”

The moment the Queen passed away, her son Charles became king of the United Kingdom. He is now formally known as King Charles III. (Photo via Getty Images)

The source acknowledged: “He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue.”

Meanwhile, royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith commented: “The monarchy is bigger than a family argument.”

So anyone hoping that this conflict will bring this archaic institution crashing down may be in for some disappointment. Alas.