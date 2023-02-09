Matt Roloff Prays for Son’s Recovery Amid Ongoing, Nasty Feud

In case it hasn’t been clear over the last several months, Matt Roloff still loves his son very much.

The father of four has been in an ugly and surprising feud with Zach Roloff for almost a year now… ever since Matt put his farm up for sale and then claimed he had initially given Zach a fair chance to purchase the property.

Zach pushed back on that assertion in pointed fashion — trashing his dad as a manipulator and a coward — and the tension between father and child has been evident ever since.

But Matt has now taken to social media in order to wish Zach the best. Under rather unfortunate circumstances.

Photo via Aubrey Meister

“Family has been in constant contact and communication. We are all praying for Zach as he undergoes an important shunt revision,” Matt wrote via Instagram late on Wednesday night, adding:

“He’s in good hands with Tori advocating tooth and nail for his best interest.

“All prayers up please for Zach’s successful recovery.”

Matt penned this message a couple hours after Tori Roloff also informed her followers of Zach’s impending procedure.

“We discovered Zach’s shunt is in need of repair and will have surgery in the morning,” the mother of three wrote on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 7.

She continued as follows, stating she was hesitant to share the news, but:

“I believe strongly in prayer and could use some tomorrow…

“They say it’s routine surgery but it’s far from my routine and Zach and I are nervous. It feels big to us but we trust his doctors and their ability and knowledge! Any prayers are greatly appreciated.”

Zach and Tori Roloff are all smiles in this promotional photo for new episodes of Little People, Big World.

For those unaware, a shunt is a hollow tube that is surgically placed in the brain to help drain cerebrospinal fluid.

The tube redirects the fluid to another part of the body where it can be reabsorbed.

It’s unclear at the moment just what prompted this last-minute surgery for Zach, but Amy Roloff has also now chimed in on the development, telling social media users that she’s looking after Zach’s three kids.

“Zach is in the hospital, he has to go through some surgery and so we’re just hoping and wishing for the best with lots of prayers.

“So if you feel like praying, I would so, so appreciate for their family. I’m a firm believer in the power of prayer, and the good Lord answers them,” she explained on Wednesday.

While fans are concerned about Zach for good reason, many may also be hoping this crisis can lead to a reconciliation between him and his dad.

“I would say that the status of the relationship, if I had to summarize it, it’s on the right path,” Matt said in October of where things stand.

“We’ve had some setbacks in recent years. We’ve shared all of those on the upcoming season and before. Our real life is always a little bit ahead of when things are released.

“But we’re definitely working.”

Matt and Zach Roloff aren’t getting along well in 2022. They’ve been clashing over the future of their family farm.

For his part, Zach has remained mostly silent in regard to the rivalry.

He and Tori now live in Washington and didn’t even show up for the latest pumpkin season at Roloff Farms.

The latter has already said she’s sick of all the drama and may leave Little People, Big World as a result.

Right now, however, viewers are far more worried about Tori’s personal life than her professional life. Get better soon, Zach!

