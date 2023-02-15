Tammy Slaton on Life-Changing Weight Loss Surgery: I Starved Myself for This!

As you may have noticed, Tammy Slaton is a whole new woman these days.

We mean that almost literally.

The 1000-Lb Sisters star underwent gastric bypass surgery at some point in 2022 and the results have been truly incredible.

Slaton is practically unrecognizable at this point.

Tammy Slaton — a very SLIM Tammy Slaton — poses here with a friend on Instagram.

Just like her sister, Amy, did years ago, Tammy had to shed hundreds of pounds in order to qualify for this procedure — and it wasn’t easy.

“I worked my butt off,” Slaton now tells Us Weekly, speaking for the time in public about the ordeal and adding:

“I was starving a lot of the time and my hard work paid off.”

As for the recovery of the last few months?

It “wasn’t too hard,” she told this same outlet, but she had to learn “how much food” she could eat safely after going under the knife.

Tammy also walked down the aisle in November.

To the pleasant surprise of fans everywhere, Slaton married a man she met in rehab (Caleb Willingham) in the parking lot of this facility that each has called home for almost a year now.

“It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Tammy recently gushed E! News of exchanging vows with Willingham just over two months ago.

“God truly blessed me.”

Wow, huh?!?! It’s a brand new Tammy Slaton, as the reality star has clearly dropped a great deal of weight.

“We support each other wholeheartedly,” Tammy continued in this interview when asked if her relationship has been negatively impacted by her surgery.

“On our weight loss journeys, when he’s having issues with wanting to eat because he’s bored or because he’s an emotional eater, he comes to me and we talk about the situation.

“It’s the same for me and I talk to him. We talk about our issues and why we feel this way.

“We are true partners.”

Yup, this really is a photo of Tammy Slaton. She looks rather different, doesn’t she?

The TLC personality tipped the scales at 717 pounds on the premiere of 1000-Lb Sisters Season 4.

She then hit her goal weight of 534.7 pounds to be approved for surgery later in 2022.

Speaking to Us, Tammy noted how she fell in love with “literally everything about [Caleb]” while they were at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center.

Thus has been a common theme for her ever since becoming a newlywed.

“Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room,” the 36-year old said in January.

“I literally married my best friend.”

We truly could not be happier for Tammy!