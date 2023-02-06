Leah Messer on Jaylan Mobley Breakup: I Finally Got My Confidence Back! Maybe I'll Join OnlyFans!

In the weeks immediately following her breakup with Jaylan Mobley, Leah Messer kept a relatively low profile.

These days, Leah still isn’t free to discuss the situation as openly as she would like (somehow, Jaylan convinced her sign an NDA).

But she definitely can’t be accused of hiding from the world until the scandal blows over.

In fact, you could say that Leah is more exposed than ever before.

Yes, as you can see, Leah posted a rather risqué photo on Instagram over the weekend — and she hinted that there might be more where that came from:

“Have you guys looked up my only fans yet? JK. Let’s do a poll for my friends tho. The real question is: Are you subscribing?! #LeahERA,” Messer captioned the post.

Sadly, it seems that Leah was only joking about following in Jenelle Evans’ footsteps and launching an OnlyFans account.

Leah Messer appears to be in the midst of some major financial difficulties. The MTV star owes $450,000 in taxes. (Photo via Instagram)

Of course, this is the internet in 2023, so lots of people were infuriated by Leah’s harmless attempt at humor.

“Ummm. What happened to being a role model for your girls?” one commenter asked.

“But y’all had sh-t to say when Farrah did the same thing…” a second added.

Fans are convinced that Leah Messer is secretly married. (Photo via Instagram)

“Nah…saving my soul for eternity is much more valuable than OF…just sayin’,” a third chimed in.

So yeah, people who follow a celebrity just to insult them and criticize their every move are still a thing.

Thankfully, it seems that Leah’s not letting all that hate drag her down.

Leah Messer addresses the camera here as part of the Teen Mom crossover special in 2022. (Photo via MTV)

According to her friend and publicist Nicole Stegall, Leah “is doing great.”

“Her bounce back game is like no other,” Stegall tells In Touch.

Nicole says that Leah remains committed to “inspiring other women to always feel comfortable and empowered in their skin,”

Stegall says that her recent racy pics allowed the MTV star to “express herself.”

Leah Messer asked Jaylan Mobley some tough questions on Teen Mom. (Photo via MTV)

“Her confidence is back and better than ever. She’s happy. The kids are happy,” Nicole adds.

As for her professional future, Stegall cryptically claims that Leah is “working hard and spending time with her family and close friends,” these days.

Nicole says that there are also “a few other things that should come to light soon.”



Leah Messer is in the car here, talking to fans on Instagram about her love life.

Leah did not participate in the most recent season of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, a fact that prompted concern among her biggest fans.

“Where’s Leah?” one fan asked on Twitter during the premiere.

“So does this mean Leah is no longer a part of the [Teen Mom] franchise?” another inquired.

Leah Messer is planning on launching her own self-help brand. But it seems that many fans believe she could still use some help of her own.

Those viewers can breathe easy, as it seems that Leah will be returning to the franchise that made her famous.

But just like everything else in her life these days, she’s doing it on her terms.