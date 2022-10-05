Jenelle Evans & David Eason: Did They Ditch Their Kids For Another OnlyFans "Working" Vacation?

When Jenelle Evans got fired from Teen Mom 2 back in 2019, many wondered how she and husband David Eason would support themselves and the three children under their care.

(Evans and Eason each have one child from a previous relationship of whom they do not have custody.)

Jenelle and David both refused to get regular jobs, and the couple’s long history of bigotry, substance abuse, violence against pets, and neglect toward children made it unlikely that anyone would’ve hired them anyway.

Fortunately, we live in 2022, a time when any enterprising soul who’s willing to get naked for strangers can make a living.

Jenelle and David pose for one of their many selfies. (Photo via Instagram)

Yes, Jenelle is on OnlyFans these days, and it seems that for the first time in a very long time, the Easons have steady income coming in.

To be clear, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with creating content for OF — or with any type of ethical sex work, for that matter — but Jenelle used to brutally roast other women who joined the site, so her choice to follow in their footsteps is a little ironic.

Anyway, the important thing is, Jenelle and David finally have some money rolling in again.

This is a screen capture from a video Jenelle Evans uploaded to her Instagram page in March of 2022. (Photo via Instagram)

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like they’re using the new funds to set up college funds for their kids.

Instead, these two are making extravagant status symbol purchases and taking lots of vacations.

That last part might not be so bad were it not for the fact that when Jenelle and David go on vacation, they leave the kids at home.

Here’s Jenelle Evans in a bikini. It’s a familiar sight! (TikTok)

Over the summer, the Easons took a few “working vacations,” which presumably means they created content for Jenelle’s OF page.

It’s a good thing they left the kids behind on those trips.

This week, Jenelle and David took off yet again, this time for a “glamping” expedition in Maine, which the couple described as a delayed honeymoon.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason took another vacation this week. And once again, the couple left their kids at home. (Photo via Instagram)

(Jenelle and David have been married for five years, but they’ve been unemployed for most of that time, so we guess it makes sense that they had to delay their honeymoon.)

It’s unclear if the Easons seized this opportunity to create any new racy videos for Jenelle’s subscribers.

But they offered plenty of free content on Evans’ TikTok page:

“Honestly, for glamping this is a really nice tent,” Jenelle told fans as she gave them a tour of the tent/cabin hybrid where she and David stayed.

“Again, this is the Terramor Resort in Bar Harbor, Maine,” she added.

The shout-out to the resort might be an indication that Jenelle received some sort of discount for plugging the place on TikTok.

Whatever the case, it did look like she enjoyed some pretty nice accomodations.

Jenelle and David show off their clamping digs. (Photo via TikTok)

“First off, you’ve got a nice front porch. Very big, very spacious,” Evans explained.

“You walk in, you get a king-size bed and you even get your own little closet station and you get pour-over coffee.”

She and David stepped up the opulence for the second part of their vacay, ditching the glamping spot for a luxury resort.

Jenelle seemed to enjoy her time at a luxury resort!

Again, it seems like a pretty fun trip.

Maybe next time, these two will bring some of their kids along!