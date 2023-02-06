Rachel Recchia Responds to Clayton Echard Reunion: Are the Exes Actually Banging?

Are they or aren’t they?

We mean, they couldn’t be… could they?!?

These are the questions residents of Bachelor Nation are asking after Rachel Recchia and Clayton Echard appeared together in a TikTok video several days ago.

Sitting alongside Echard — who dumped both Rachel and Gabby Windey toward the end of his run as The Bachelor in 2022 after sleeping with both suitors — Recchia looked rather relaxed and comfortable.

“I think explaining it might give us both an aneurysm,” she told Michelle Young (who was also on hand) when asked what was going on between the ex-lovers.

Sounds complicated in that case, doesn’t it?

Sounds like the reality stars have gotten back into bed with each other, don’t you think?

What is going on here?!? Are Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia actually an item????

Not long after this footage went viral and buzz started to circulate around social media about Rachel and Clayton, the former posted a message to her Instagram Story page.

“U guys have me dedd [sic] it’s all in good fun,” the 26-year old wrote on Friday, February 3.

“Healing and forgiveness is a lesson I had trouble learning for a long time. I promise I’m not leaving this era quite yet.”

So there we have it? We guess?

As you can see above, the ABC personality’s post was accompanied by a selfie that featured her sitting a car while flashing the peace sign and wearing headphones.

It doesn’t sound, based on this message, as if Recchia is full-on dating Echard or anything of that nature.

They’re just on very good terms and having some fun teasing Internet users.

RACHEL RECCHIA

After getting rejected by Echard on his season of The Bachelor, Rachel and Gabby were named co-leads of The Bachelorette.

She got engaged to Tino Franco in the season finale, but the pair broke up after filming ended because he apparently cheated on her.

Clayton, meanwhile, split from his season’s winner, Susie Evans, in September.

Evans actually raised eyebrows herself with a social media post on February 1, seemingly in response to whatever was going on in that Clayton/Rachel TikTok video.

“Walking on the side of the street with sun not shade >,” she wrote via Instagram.