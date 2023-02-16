Kelly Brown Now Denies Olivia Hopkins' "Choke-Slam" Accusation, Claims It Was Just a Verbal Dispute

According to Molly Hopkins’ daughter, Olivia, and the allegations in a police report on Kelly Brown, he attacked her late last year.

Specifically, he allegedly “choke-slammed” Olivia. A screenshotted text message appears to show him confessing to doing so.

Weeks after this story first broke, Kelly is publicly responding to all of it. Well, he’s spoken before. This time, it sounds like he had a little guidance.

He now claims that it was simply a verbal dispute.

Kelly Brown spoke to In Touch Weekly to give what sounds like a very formal statement.

“What occurred on November 21, 2022, at LiviRae was an unfortunate verbal incident,” he began.

Kelly claimed that it was an incident “that we all as a family expected to remain private.”

Apparently “we all as a family” does not include Molly’s daughter.

“It is disappointing that Olivia chooses to make the incident public three months later,” Kelly shaded.

“Although the timing is interesting,” he accused vaguely, “I wish Molly and her daughters all the best and I’m grateful that I’m moving on with my life.”

Kelly Brown is a former NYPD officer. Viewers first got to know him on 90 Day: The Single Life, when he was dating Molly Hopkins.

They dated for two years before their November 2022 split.

Initially, neither of them confirmed the breakup despite some hints that they were over. Most eyes were on Molly’s fallout with Cynthia, which appears to be unrelated.

We previously reported on the police report that detailed 22-year-old Olivia’s assault allegations against Kelly.

“Olivia stated that on 11/21/2022, she was in the store with her mother, Molly Hopkins, and a Kimberly Tanner,” the report reads.

The officer details: “Olivia was working behind the counter when Molly’s boyfriend, Kelly Brown, walked into the store.”

“Kelly was angry with Olivia because of problems with Olivia’s boyfriend,” the report then explains.

“Olivia and Kelly both argued with each other,” the officer narrates. “Kelly stated that he would come at her. Olivia said to come at her then.”

“At which point,” the report notes, “Kelly rushed to the counter, grabbed Olivia by her neck and slammed her against the wall.”

90 Day Fiance alum Molly Hopkins poses beside her adult daughter, Olivia Wrynn Hopkins, in this Instagram photo.

“Kelly then threw Olivia to the ground. Olivia stated that she could not breathe when Kelly grabbed her by the neck,” the officer wrote.

Olivia also explained to the officer that she waited before filing for two reasons: she worried about stressing out her mother, and because Kelly’s status as a former NYPD detective worried her. Understandable.

Meanwhile, Kelly’s previous public statement claimed: “I never punched her or threatened her with any weapon. I really want to be left alone.”

It is always interesting when someone’s public response to an allegation is to say that they have not done various other things.

The initial accusation, which included an apparent screenshot of Kelly confessing to the “choke slam” to a third party, did not mention any punching or weapon-based threats.

If you accuse someone of robbing a bank and they respond “I never set a teller on fire and I never cannibalized the security guard,” that’s great. But babygirl that’s not what we’re talking about? If anything, it raises more questions.