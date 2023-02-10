Kailyn Lowry: ENGAGED to Boyfriend Elijah Scott?!

Kailyn Lowry has been in the news an awful lot in recent weeks.

First, fans were convinced that Lowry secretly gave birth to a fifth child.

(Actually, this particular theory is alive and well, and the longer Kail goes without addressing it, the stronger the speculation becomes.)

Shortly thereafter, Lowry became enmeshed in an ugly feud with Jenelle Evans.

Kail cries during one of her final MTV appearances. (Photo via MTV)

(Actually, Kail and Jenelle have been feuding for like a decade, and there was just another flare-up this week)

Now, Kail is involved in an entirely new controversy, this one involving her relationship with Elijah Scott.

As you may recall, it was rumored back in November that Lowry and Scott broke up.

(It was also rumored that Kail was pregnant with Elijah’s baby at the time of the split — more on that later.

Is Kailyn Lowry really engaged to Elijah Scott? That’s what fans think based on her latest Instagram posts! (Photo via Instagram)

Kail was shilling some travel mug on her Instagram Story earlier this week, and viewers were quick to notice that she’s rocking what appears to be an engagement ring.

Naturally, this led to rumors that Kail is engaged — rumors to which she has yet to respond.

So not surprisingly, a lot of people are now under the impression that Elijah recently popped the question.

Fans think Kailyn Lowry recently welcomed her fifth child. (Photo via Instagram)

And others are convinced that she’s just feeding grist to the rumor mill in order to keep her name in the tabloids.

This latest development distracts from the other, much larger rumor about Kail — namely, that she’s now a mother of five, but has made the bizarre decision to keep her youngest child a secret.

“Kailyn gave birth to a baby boy on November 20 with Elijah. She has only told close family and friends,” a source close to Lowry recently told UK tabloid The Sun.

Kail Lowry with boyfriend Elijah Scott. (Photo via Instagram)

On Reddit and elsewhere, fans had mixed reactions to the news of Kail’s possible engagement.

“I was starting to feel bad for her with everything piling up atm but perhaps she thrives with this type of attention. Kail is fueling it now..she’s definitely loving it,” one commenter wrote.

“Nah, totally just something to give people to speculate (and hopefully sell a story) now that the secret baby has been ‘revealed,'” another added.

Kailyn Lowry is on the set of her podcast in this photo of the Teen Mom 2 cast member. (Photo via Instagram)

“She’s f–king with us and knows damn well what she is doing. At this point, I could care less. She’s the boy-mom who cried wolf,” a third chimed in.

“People stopped caring about her new baby the second they found out it was real,” yet another person remarked.

“Now she needs everyone to speculate about something else. It’s annoying but genuinely makes me kind of sad at this point.”

Kailyn Lowry recently completed construction on her massive new home. And seems that some folks believe the reality star has lost touch with her fans. (Photo via Instagram)

Needless to say, Kail’s not super popular on the socials these days.

Fortunately, she doesn’t seem terribly bothered by the negativity.

It might be a while before we find out if Kail and Elijah are really engaged — and in the meantime, Ms. Lowry will probably be enjoying the attention!