Olivia Wilde Accused of Creeping on A$AP Rocky During Rihanna's Super Bowl Performance!

Olivia Wilde is newly single, following a breakup with Harry Styles.

And despite some recent turmoil in her personal life, it looks like the actress is ready to wade into a brand new controversy.

Although to be fair, she probably didn’t anticipate this one.

Sometimes celebs just post something without thinking and then immediately regret it. They’re just like us!

Was Olivia Wilde creeping on Rihanna’s man? (Photo via Getty)

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Rihanna performed during the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday night.

Donald Trump was not a fan of RiRi’s performance, and he made his distaste known as only he can.

But just about everyone else seemed to enjoy the show.

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

It might not be up there with Prince bringing the house down in 2007, but it was a pretty solid outing, especially since Rihanna was secretly pregnant during rehearsals.

Anyway, like millions of other viewers, Olivia was impressed with the artistry on display.

But unlike most, she expressed her fondness for Rihanna by thirsting after the woman’s longtime partner, A$AP Rocky.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021.

“If I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge,” Wilde wrote over a photo of Rocky cheering Rihanna on from the stands.

Thinking that you’re expressing your fandom of an artist by openly lusting after their partner is what the kids would call cringe.

And to make matters worse, Wilde tagged both Rocky and Rihanna in the post!

Olivia Wilde finds herself at the center of an unexpected controversy this week. (Photo via Instagram)

On Instagram, users were quick to brand the post “inappropriate.”

“She’s really living up to that last name [of] hers,” one commenter wrote, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“This is so inappropriate,” another added.

“She needs to chill asap,” a third chimed in.

Olivia responded to the backlash by deleting the original post — and replacing it with a new one in which she clarified her stance on the matter of A$AP’s hotness.

“For anyone who got it twisted,” Wilde wrote in her Instagram Story over, yes, another photo of Rocky.

“It’s hot to respect your partner. Especially when your partner just did thaaaaaat,” Olivia wrote.

She probably could’ve just left the situation alone, but that’s true of every Olivia Wilde controversy in recent weeks.

In any event, insiders say A$AP and Rihanna are still going strong as they prepare to welcome their second child sometime in the next few months.

Does something stand out about A$AP Rocky and Rihanna in this photo? Yup, the latter is pregnant!

“A$AP has been very supportive throughout her preparation and has really been stepping up his parenting game while she has been busy with rehearsals,” the source told ET ahead of the Super Bowl.

“[A$AP] and her son plan to be there supporting her during her big day.”

Now if these two can just keep Olivia Wilde out of the delivery room on their next big day, they’ll be sitting pretty!