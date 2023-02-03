Jessica Simpson Flummoxes the Internet, Details "Demeaning" Affair with Married Movie Star

Jessica Simpson once sang that her boots were made for walking.

As it turns out, the singer also has some tea that is made for spilling.

In a new short story written for Amazon Original Stories, Movie Star, Simpson opens up for the first time about an affair she carried on years ago with a married, well, a married movie star.

She never names the individual, however.

“This is a very personal story and I really thought I would never share it!” the 42-year-old told People Magazine in promotion of the piece.

“The whole period was very surreal.

“There were times I had a lot of fun, don’t get me wrong!

“But a lot of the time it felt isolating because I am someone who likes to deeply connect with people and I didn’t know who was trustworthy and who was not.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 24: Jessica Simpson celebrates the launch of her Fall Collection with fans and a special performance by the LA Roller Girls at Nordstrom at The Grove on September 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection)

The Dukes of Hazzard explained that she met her unnamed famous fling at Jennifer Lopez’s 2001 VMAs after-party when she was on a break from her first boyfriend, Nick Lachey.

She didn’t know at the time that the guy was spoken for

But after an intense first kiss, Simpson saw pictures of her lover and his then-girlfriend on the red carpet.

“I was never ever in a million years going to be the other woman,” she says now, expressing that the movie star assured her that his relationship was “completely over” and he only had eyes for her.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Jessica Simpson attends Create & Cultivate Los Angeles at Rolling Greens Los Angeles on February 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Still, Simpson continued to get together with the celebrity.

She even details how a visit to him on the set of his film made her feel like she was only there to “have sex” with the mystery man.

“Yes, there was something sexy and enticing about all this, but there was also something demeaning about it,” Jessica says.

“I felt like a call girl. I didn’t care if he was my teenage fantasy come to life, this was not a choice that same girl, my younger self, would be proud of.”

At 40, Jessica Simpson is in the best shape of her life. The singer and businesswoman lost 100 pounds following her most recent pregnancy.

Simpson has regrets, yes. But she also learned some valuable life lessons from the affair.

“Not betraying your own heart and diminishing your self-worth actually feels so much better than immediate gratification if living in a lie,” she continued.

“I also learned that there is a wide range of what monogamy means in Hollywood!”

Simpson is now married to Eric Johnson, with whom she shares kids Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3.

Photo via Instagram

“I have learned that self-love is one of the keys to really loving someone else and that a true love will never make you question yourself or what’s real,” Simpson added.

“Thanks to my amazing soulmate and husband, I am able to love passionately and without fear of being hurt.”

Following this link to read Simpson’s full Amazon Original Story, and then let us know:

Who do you think Simpson is referring to here?!?!?