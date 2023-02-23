Gwendlyn Brown Bombshell: My Dad Physically Abused Me!

Gwendlyn Brown is speaking her truth.

Her very disturbing truth, we should emphasize.

Over the past few weeks, the 21-year old daughter of Christine and Kody Brown has been re-watching episodes from Sister Wives Season 17, while providing commentary on what she’s seeing via her personal YouTube channel.

The project had led to Gwendlyn being critical of her dad in many ways, such as trashing him last week for his treatment of Meri.

Most recently, meanwhile, Gwendlyn say back and watched Sister Wives Season 17 Episode 10, the one where Kody said Christine’s leaving felt like a “knife in the kidneys.”

During a Q&A session with subscribers, Gwendlyn said that Kody has screamed at her in that scary was over the years — and then said YES when asked if he had ever been physically abusive to anyone in the family.

“I remember personally being bruised a few times [when] my Dad would spank me,” Brown admitted, adding that her famous father would sometimes punish her by throwing her into the air.

Last month, Gwen also confirmed that Meri had been violent in the past with Christine’s daughter, Mykelti.

In a separate Q&A this year with her fiance Beatriz on YouTube, the couple discussed how Beatriz doesn’t appreciate how Kody speaks to Gwen.

“I don’t like the way that he talks to you at all,” Beatriz said about Kody.

While she noted Kody was “interesting” and “fun,” she also said he doesn’t know how to respectfully talk to his family members.

“And one in particular I care too much for to have somebody talk to in mean manners,” Beatriz concluded.

As noted above, Gwendlyn has been critical of Kody for awhile now.

But this is clearly the most upsetting allegation she has hurled his way to date.

Back in December, she said Kody chose Robyn over all other sister wives, making it clear that Kody “prefers his life with Robyn and their kids” over everyone else.

This has been a commonly held opinion by basically everyone familiar with the Browns.

Kody Brown does more of his trademark ranting on Sister Wives.

Late last year, however, Gwndlyn did at least say here that her father may have learned a thing or two since cameras stopping rolling on Season 17.

“He’s really healing and I’m really proud of him,” she told her fans.

“I think the strain of him having so many wives and forcing himself to believe in something he wasn’t really for kind of made him more of an upset, unhappy person.

“But he’s really healing. He’s getting a lot better.”